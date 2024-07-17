Southport Flower Show 2024: Everything you need to know including dates, special guests and how to get tickets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The UK’s largest flower show returns to Southport this August for a special centenary weekend.
Celebrating its 100th birthday, this year’s Southport Flower Show theme is health and wellbeing, focusing on the benefits of plants and gardening and promising a day filled with fun, food, flowers and family entertainment.
Visitors will be able to viewing the beautiful show gardens, amateur growers’ competitions and the famous Grand Floral Marquee, as well as picking up tips from some of the best-known gardening experts in the country and culinary skills from celebrity chefs too.
Special guests include David Domoney, from Love Your Garden, Adam Frost from BBC Gardeners’ World and iconic children’s entertainer Justin Fletcher, aka Mr Tumble. Mowgli’s Nisha Katona will take to the stage at the culinary theatre and there will also be a special 100th anniversary dessert to sample, designed by Southport baker Jemma Melvin, who created the Platinum Pudding, the official dish for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
What is Southport Flower Show?
The Southport Flower Show was first held in Victoria Park in 1924 and was organised and funded by the local council. The future of the show in 1986 was in doubt when Sefton Council announced they would be withdrawing funding from the event, but a committee of horticulturists and business leaders stepped in to ensure the show continued.
It took a single orchid placed on a table during a tense meeting between Sefton Council and the committee that led to the council to back down and support the event one final time. The prerequisite of the council was that they would not underwrite any financial loss made by the flower show, yet the event has continued to blossom without the council’s financial assistance.
Now in its 100th year, the Flower Show is one of the highlights on the Merseyside social calendar and is a treasure trove of quality plants and flowers, providing a weekend of fun and all things horticulture.
When is Southport Flower Show 2024?
This year’s staging of the Flower Show will take place from August 15 to 18, from 10.00am to 6.00pm (5.00pm on Sunday).
Special guests at Southport Flower Show 2024
Guests confirmed so far are:
- Paul Crone
- Justin Fletcher
- Janette and Aljaz
- Skinny Jean Gardener
- David Domoney
- Carole Baxter
- George Anderson
- Martin and Jill Fish
- Phil Vickery
- Adam Frost
- Matt Tebbutt
- Nisha Katona
- Adele Roberts
- Simon Rimmer
- Jemma Melvin
Tickets are available to purchase here and children under 16 go free with a paying adult. The event will take place at Victoria Park, Southport PR8 1RX.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.