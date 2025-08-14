Discover everything about Southport Flower Show 2025, including dates, tickets, celebrity guests, and how to attend this highlight event on the Merseyside social calendar.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s biggest flower show returns to Southport today (August 14), with a fantastic line-up of celebrity guests, activities and, of course, beautiful floral displays.

This year’s Southport Flower Show theme is health and wellbeing, focusing on the benefits of plants and gardening and promising a day filled with fun, food, flowers and family entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to view the beautiful show gardens, amateur growers’ competitions and the famous Grand Floral Marquee, as well as picking up tips from some of the best-known gardening experts in the country and culinary skills from celebrity chefs too.

Below is everything you need to know about this year’s show.

Southport Flower Show. | Southport Flower Show

What is Southport Flower Show?

The Southport Flower Show was first held in Victoria Park in 1924 and was organised and funded by the local council. The future of the show in 1986 was in doubt when Sefton Council announced they would be withdrawing funding from the event, but a committee of horticulturists and business leaders stepped in to ensure the show continued.

It took a single orchid placed on a table during a tense meeting between Sefton Council and the committee that led to the council to back down and support the event one final time. The prerequisite of the council was that they would not underwrite any financial loss made by the flower show, yet the event has continued to blossom without the council’s financial assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Flower Show is one of the highlights on the Merseyside social calendar and is a treasure trove of quality plants and flowers, providing a weekend of fun and all things horticulture.

Southport Flower Show

When is Southport Flower Show 2025?

This year’s staging of the Flower Show will take place from Thursday, August 14 to Sunday, August 17, from 10.00am to 6.00pm (5.00pm on Sunday).

Special guests at Southport Flower Show 2025

Guests confirmed are:

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher - Thursday August 14 (12pm and 3pm)

- Thursday August 14 (12pm and 3pm) David Domoney - Thursday August 14 (11am and 2pm) and Friday August 15 (12pm and 3pm)

- Thursday August 14 (11am and 2pm) and Friday August 15 (12pm and 3pm) Rosemary Shrager - Thursday August 14 (12pm and 3pm)

- Thursday August 14 (12pm and 3pm) Christian Lewis - Thursday August 14 (1pm)

- Thursday August 14 (1pm) Carole Baxter & George Anderson - Friday August 15 (2pm) and Saturday August 16 (11am)

- Friday August 15 (2pm) and Saturday August 16 (11am) Phil Vickery - Friday August 15 (12pm and 3pm)

- Friday August 15 (12pm and 3pm) Zack George - Friday August 15 (4pm)

- Friday August 15 (4pm) Toyah Willcox - Friday August 15 (11am and 1pm)

- Friday August 15 (11am and 1pm) Nick Bailey - Saturday August 16 (1pm)

- Saturday August 16 (1pm) Nancy Birtwhistle - Saturday August 16 (12pm and 3pm)

- Saturday August 16 (12pm and 3pm) Cherish Finden - Saturday August 16 (11am and 1pm)

- Saturday August 16 (11am and 1pm) Hamza Yassin - Saturday August 16 (12pm and 3pm)

- Saturday August 16 (12pm and 3pm) Justin Fletcher - Sunday August 17 (11am and 1pm)

- Sunday August 17 (11am and 1pm) Martin and Jill Fish - All show days.

Justin Fletcher will be at Gloworm this weekend

How to get tickets for Southport Flower Show 2025

Tickets are available to purchase here and children under 16 go free with a paying adult.

How to get to Southport Flower Show

There are regular Merseyrail services from Liverpool to Southport. On show days, a shuttle bus (Route 27) is available at Southport train station which will take you directly to the venue of the event. It runs every 15 minutes in sync with the rail services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Rail operates regular services to Southport from Manchester Airport, Manchester (Piccadilly, Oxford Road and Victoria stations), Bolton and Wigan.

Parking is available on Princes Park and at Birkdale Common Park and Ride.