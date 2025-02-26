'Ultimate' Liverpool St Patrick's Day parade returns for 2025 - date, route and timings
Taking place on March 17 every year, St Patrick’s Day is a celebration of Irish heritage, culture and religion, on the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland.
Celebrations take place all over the world, and Liverpool loves to take festivities to the next level with fantastic parade and huge events in Irish pubs and bars across the city.
Founded in 2015, The Liverpool St Patrick’s Day Parade will once again take to the streets in 2025, with the popular march returning on March 17. Organisers say this year will see be the “ultimate” celebration of St Patrick’s Day and a “dazzling display of Irish heritage”. Here is everything you need to know.
Liverpool St Patrick’s Day 2025 parade route
Assembly begins at 2.00pm and the parade will kick off at 3.00pm from Great Orford Street before marching through the following streets:
- Hope Street
- Upper Duke Street
- Berry Street
- Renshaw Street
- Ranelagh Street
- Hanover Street
- Seel Street
- Slater Street
St Mary's Brass & Reed Band and the Liverpool Irish Flute Band will be in attendance and people are expected to gather in their masses to enjoy parade.
From next year, the parade will be taken over Fields of Eire Ltd, a community organisation focusing on improving Irish diasporas across Britain.
