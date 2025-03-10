TV star Stacey Dooley marked her 38th birthday with a celebration at a popular Liverpool restaurant.

The documentary-maker, who moved to Liverpool in 2023 with boyfriend Kevin Clifton, turned 38 on Sunday (March 9) and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Instagram.

Alongside the caption, “THIRTY ATE. Blessed with another year! Lucky, lucky lucky me”, Dooley shared videos of her lovely birthday cake, ‘Stacey’ balloons and a lovely photo with her daughter Minnie, as well as a birthday dessert at Bacaro.

Stacey Dooley's birthday celebrations. | sjdooley

Located on Castle Street, Bacaro is a highly-rated Italian and Spanish restaurant, serving up tapas, sharing plates, seafood and more. With 4.6 out of five stars on Google and a stunning interior, it’s no surprise the TV star chose it as the spot for her birthday meal.

Dooley recently finished filming her latest documentary, Rape on Trial, which explores the challenges of reporting rape when the alleged perpetrator is someone you know. The two-part series will be available on BBC Three and iPlayer from 9.00pm on Thursday, March 13.