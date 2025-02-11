Stephen Graham stars in brand new Steven Knight series, A Thousand Blows.

A thrilling new series starring Stephen Graham will be released this February.

Set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London, A Thousand Blows features the Kirkby-born acting legend, alongside other stars such as Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty.

The fictionalised drama is based on people who actually lived and is brought to life by acclaimed screenwriter Steven Knight - creator of the BBC's hit series Peaky Blinders and WWII drama SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Graham stars as ruthless boxing champion Sugar Goodson, and has undergone a major body transformation for the role. With the help of a boxing expert, a personal trainer and and a lot of hard work, the 51-year-old truly looks the part.

Liverpool actor James Nelson-Joyce features as Treacle Goodson - Sugar’s brother - and Graham’s wife, Hannah Walters, plays the role of Eliza Moody. Walters also worked as an executive producer on the series, alongside her husband.

The series features six 60-minute episodes, which will all be released on the same day.

What to expect from Stephen Graham’s new series

The thrilling series sees Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), best friends from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.

As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of boxing, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise.

Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), sets out to destroy Hezekiah, who threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.

Where can I watch A Thousand Blows?

A Thousand Blows will be available to watch on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, Hulu in the U.S. and select other countries on Disney+.

When is A Thousand Blows released?

A Thousand Blows will launch on February 21, 2025.

Who features in A Thousand Blows?

The main cast is as follows:

Malachi Kirby - Hezekiah Moscow

Stephen Graham - Sugar Goodson

Erin Doherty - Mary Carr

James Nelson-Joyce - Treacle Goodson

Jason Tobin - Lao

Jemma Carlton - Belle Downer

Ziggy Heath - Peggy Bettinson

Francis Lovehall - Alec

Morgan Hilaire - Esme Long

Darci Shaw - Alice Diamond

Daniel Mays - William Punch Lewis

Will Bagnall - Thomas Goodson

Jerome Wright - MC

Stanley Morgan - Prince Albert Victor