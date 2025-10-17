Stephen Graham and Jeremy Allen White pose with Bruce Springsteen ahead of new biopic release
New pictures show Stephen Graham and Jeremy Allen White celebrating with Bruce Springsteen ahead of the release of Deliver Me from Nowhere.
Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen in the new biopic, while Graham features as Bruce’s father, Douglas Springsteen. The impressive cast also includes Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser and Odessa Young.
The film is based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book, which explains how the legendary singer compiled his sixth album Nebraska in the 1980s.
Produced by 20th Century Studios and Disney, the film benefits from the involvement of Bruce Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau, and is described as “the fascinating story of Springsteen’s artistic journey in the creation of the album, which is regarded as a landmark in his musical odyssey and a source of inspiration for a generation of artists and musicians”.
Ahead of the biopic’s highly-awaited UK release, the cast and Born to Run singer himself attended a star-studded premiere at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday (October 15).
Photos from the event show Springsteen posing with Stephen Graham and Jeremy Allen White, while Graham also smiles with his wife and fellow actor Hannah Walters.
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released in cinemas on October 24.