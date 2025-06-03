A surprise 2000s icon is set to headline Cheshire Oaks' 30th anniversary celebration gig, alongside Take That's Howard Donald and Hits Radio DJ Kimberly Wyatt.

A special secret headliner with multiple UK No.1 hits is set to perform at Cheshire Oaks this week.

The surprise act will perform as part of the designer outlet’s 30th birthday celebrations, along with live DJ performance from Take That star Howard Donald and Hits Radio DJ Kimberly Wyatt.

The headliner is described as “a 2000s icon” and the event will be completely free to customers and local visitors on the day, taking place in the evening of Friday, June 6. The headline and supporting acts are yet to be revealed but all set to bring high energy and big personality to the stage through the evening.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen of Take That perform on stage. | Getty Images

The anniversary gig marks a flagship celebratory event, as Cheshire Oaks continues to honour its storied past, exploring how fashion and shopping habits have evolved since its doors first opened in 1995.

Kenny Murray, General Manager at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, said: "This anniversary is a moment to celebrate the rich history and vibrant future of Cheshire Oaks. We have evolved continuously over the last three decades, and now it’s time to celebrate in true style.

“Over our 30 years we’ve built a real sense of community that makes this centre special and we want to celebrate this milestone with the local area and people so close to our heart.”

“This summer’s music event, crowned by a secret headline act, promises to be a truly special experience, and a way that we can give back to the loyal customers who have trusted us to bring them the latest fashion trends since the 90s, we can’t wait to enjoy it with them.”