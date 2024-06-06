Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool will host a range of special Taylor Swift-themed events, from Swiftogeddon to Eras Tour makeovers at Lush.

Taylor Swift will arrive in Liverpool next week, bringing her sell-out Eras Tour - and thousands of fans - to the city. Performing at Anfield Stadium on June 13, 14 and 15, the Tortured Poets Department Singer is sure to receive a warm welcome as the city is set to be transformed into a Swiftie haven.

St George’s Hall can already be seen donning ‘Liverpool Loves Taylor’ banners and a free Taylor Town Trail will see Swift’s 11 eras celebrated with magical art installations. But, that’s not all, as shops, bars and restaurants across Liverpool are preparing to host their own special events, celebrating Miss Americana.

Below are some of our favourite Taylor Swift-themed events taking place this June, ensuring it won’t be a Cruel Summer here in Liverpool...

Taylor Town Trail

The iconic St Georges Hall has already been given a Taylor makeover. Image: Liverpool Council

The Taylor Town Trail will be the centrepiece of Liverpool’s Swiftie offerings, with each installation inspired by a different Taylor Swift era. Visit 11 locations across the city centre, each providing a unique installation and photo opportunity. Expect a 7ft butterfly and moss-covered piano.

When: June 8 - 16.

June 8 - 16. Where: Various locations across Liverpool city centre - full locations available here.

Various locations across Liverpool city centre - full locations available here. Price: Free.

Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version) Swif-Tee Rework

Join talented crafter, Bethan, for a fun-filled upcycling session where you'll unleash your creativity on a white t-shirt (provided) following the template of the Junior Jewels design. During the session, you'll explore various techniques including painting, drawing, and writing to bring your Junior Jewels creation to life. From adding your favourite lyrics to incorporating swift-inspired imagery.

Taylor Swift fan park ft Swiftogeddon at BOXPARK

Taylor Swift fan park at BOXPARK, Liverpool. Image: BOXPARK

Liverpool’s huge new venue, BOXPARK, are hosting a fan park dedicated to all the Swifties in the city. Running on June 13, 14 and 15, expect DJs, live performances, glitter stations, drinks specials and the iconic Swiftogeddon.

When: June 13, 14 and 15.

June 13, 14 and 15. Where: BOXPARK, Baltic Triangle.

BOXPARK, Baltic Triangle. Price: Free - tickets available here.

Get ready to meet fellow Taylor Swift fans and make some new friends while creating your very own friendship bracelets, with help from Cloverlea Crystals. During the workshop, you'll receive a personal kit that you can take home, including wiring and beads. The kit contains enough materials to create bracelets inspired by all 11 albums and more!

Swiftogeddon Preparty

Swiftogeddon is coming to Liverpool. Image: Swiftogeddon

The event dedicated to worshipping Taylor Swift is in Liverpool for preparties in the run up to the Eras Tour date. Each night is dedicated to two-four albums, alongside a selection of hits. While two nights have already passed, the final event on June 8 will be dedicated to Debut, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift Festival at Hotel Anfield

Just 400m away from the stadium, Hotel Anfield is hosting a festival with a Taylor Swift tribute act, street food, glitter art, friendship bracelets and more. The event will be held on June 13, 14 and 15 from 12.00pm to 10.00pm, with performances at 4.00pm.

When: June 13, 14 and 15.

June 13, 14 and 15. Where: Hotel Anfield

Hotel Anfield Price: £6 to see Totally Taylor tribute act. Tickets available here.

Swiftie makeovers at Lush Liverpool

Lush Liverpool - Church Street. The largest Lush store in the world.

Lush Liverpool are celebrating the arrival of pop royalty with three days of fun. Customers can get their hair or makeup done for the Eras Tour, with plastic-free hair glitter, glitter spray and more, for under £20 or visit the store for complimentary hand and arm massages, with an added dash of shimmer. In-store live music will also be performed by local independent artists.

Taylor Swift cocktails at the Municipal Hotel

Taylor Swift cocktails at the Municipal Hotel, Liverpool. Image: Carousel PR

The beautiful Municipal Hotel is offering two cocktails for a limited time in the run up and during Taylor’s stint of shows at Anfield Stadium. The special Strawberry Shake It Off includes Baileys, cream, strawberry puree and syrup, Absolut vodka, Amaretti biscuits and a strawberry, while End Of An Era features Tanqueray gin, strawberry puree and syrup, apple juice and lime juice. No Champagne Problems here, right?