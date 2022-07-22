Last chance to see the RedBall Project, Liverpool International Music Festival set to take over the city centre, get ready for Pride with a picnic and paint session and more.

The heatwave may have been and gone but there’s still plenty of events to get you out and about in the city.

RedBall Project - Liverpool

The RedBall Project at the Royal Albert Dock.

One of the world’s longest-running street artworks is bouncing around Liverpool. The RedBall Project has taken over the city from now until Sunday, July 24. The 15ft diameter RedBall will appear in different areas around the city, meeting the audience on their own streets. You can check on Redball Project’s social media channels to find out where the ball is each day.

ℹ️ More information on redballproject.com📍Baltic Triangle | Everton Park | Liverpool ONE

LIMF - Liverpool city centre

Renowned for showcasing the best international and national household names alongside emerging talent at an accessible, Liverpool International Music Festival takes place from Friday July 29 to Sunday July 31 in a brand new home. In a change to previous years, this year’s LIMF will see a city-centre takeover of around 25 venues and outdoor locations. British reggae and pop band legends UB40 ft Ali Campbell, iconic American hip hop trio De La Soul and Liverpool royalty The Zutons all feature.

🎟️ Tickets and information on limfestival.com

Pride Picnic in the Park - Sefton Park

Sefton Park, Liverpool. Photo: Shutterstock

On Saturday, July 23, from 1 pm at Sefton Park, there is a Pride Picnic in the Park! It is a bring-your-own get-together event, and as its Pride In Liverpool, the following weekend, there will be crafting of banners and signs, so feel free to bring along some cardboard and pens/paints if you want to join in!

ℹ️ More information on allevents.in📍Sefton Park Palm House, Liverpool L17 1AP (Google maps)

The Book of Mormon - Liverpool Empire Theatre

Liverpool Empire Theatre. Image: coward_lion - stock.adobe.com

The Book of Mormon, Broadway's smash-hit musical written by the creators of Southpark, has arrived at Liverpool Empire Theatre and will run until Saturday August 6. The musical comedy follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpool-theatre.co.uk📍Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE (Google maps)

Tickle the Ivories Festival - Liverpool ONE

Liverpool ONE has welcomed back its much-loved piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, giving both budding and professional musicians a platform to showcase their skills. The ten-week-long event, which runs until 11 September, encourages local talent to get involved and fill the streets of Liverpool city centre with sounds from classical through to dance music. The pianos are free to use.

📍Sugar House Steps, South John Street, St Peters Square, College Lane and the Galleria.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder at World Museum Liverpool

A thrilling new interactive exhibition exploring the world of science within the universe of Doctor Who. The star of the show will be the TARDIS technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science. There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show, such as Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels, are analysed as if they were real. That runs unitl October 2022.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolmuseums.org 📍William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EN (Google maps)

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. Presenting Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I, some of the most familiar figures from English history and instantly recognisable in the portraits that have preserved their likenesses for five hundred years. That runs until Monday August 29.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolmuseums.org.uk 📍William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EL (Google maps)

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.