Last chance to catch Being Human at Liverpool Cathedral, International Beatleweek, Great British Seaside at Royal Albert Dock, the Little Shop of Horrors at Liverpool Empire and much more.

It’s the last Bank Holiday weekend before Christmas and the weather is picking up too. Get out there!

Being Human - Liverpool Cathedral

Being Human giant hands

Catch it before it’s gone! It is your last chance to catch ‘Being Human’ at Liverpool Cathedral. The exhibition explores what it means to be human and how we connect with others in a changing world. The latest collaboration with artist Peter Walker includes a sculpture depicting two giant-sized hands. That runs until Tuesday 30 August.

ℹ️ More information on liverpoolcathedral.org📍St James Mt, Liverpool L1 7AZ (Google maps)

Great British Seaside - Royal Albert Dock

Celebrate the Great British Seaside at Royal Albert Dock

Revisit nostalgic days spent at the beach as the Great British Seaside returns to Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. Savour the classic flavours of the seaside, watch a Punch and Judy show or get your caricature done! Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside! That is on throughout summer up until September 4.

ℹ️ More information on albertdock.com📍3-4 The Colonnades, Liverpool L3 4AA (Google maps)

International Beatleweek - Liverpool

International Beatleweek

International Beatleweek runs until Tuesday, August 30, and provides plenty for fans of the Fab Four across Liverpool. Strawberry Field are also holding a series of events too. There are performances from local pianist Emma Weeks, the Lockdown Ukulele band, and the Sing Your Socks Off community choir. You can also watch Shannon MacDonald create her photo-like Beatles portraits live on site.

ℹ️ More information on internationalbeatleweek.com

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

It’s your last to Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. That runs until Monday 29 August.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolmuseums.org.uk 📍William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EL (Google maps)

Little Shop of Horrors - Liverpool Empire

Liverpool Empire Theatre. Image: coward_lion - stock.adobe.com

The Liverpool Empire Youth Theatre are back with their yearly production. Little Shop of Horrors is performing from Friday August 26 until Saturday August 27. A cast of talented young people from the local area, working with a professional creative team will star in the production based on the cult comedy musical.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpooltheatres.com📍Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE (Google maps)

Are You Messin’? - The Bluecoat

The Bluecoat, Liverpool. Image: Google

Are you messin’? It is an exhibition at The Bluecoat featuring work by leading UK artists that is designed to be touched and explored. You can get hands-on with artworks in this interactive exhibition. During the summer holidays, a special programme of free workshops, performances, and storytelling will take place within the exhibition. That runs until Sunday, September 18.

ℹ️ More information on thebluecoat.org.uk📍8 School Ln, Liverpool L1 3BX (Google maps)

Arts & crafts - Strawberry Field

Strawberry Field in Liverpool

Made famous by the Beatles song, there’s a summer of play and arts and crafts at Strawberry Field. The garden will be open for families to come and enjoy free play equipment. Kids can also get crafty by taking part in creating patterns with gel plates. That runs every Thursday until the end of August.

ℹ️ More information on strawberryfieldliverpool.com 📍Beaconsfield Rd, Liverpool L25 6EJ (Google maps)

Tickle the Ivories Festival - Liverpool ONE

Liverpool ONE has welcomed back its much-loved piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, giving both budding and professional musicians a platform to showcase their skills. The ten-week-long event, which runs until September 11, encourages local talent to get involved and fill the streets of Liverpool city centre with sounds from classical through to dance music. The pianos are free to use.

📍Sugar House Steps, South John Street, St Peters Square, College Lane and the Galleria.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder at World Museum Liverpool

A thrilling new interactive exhibition exploring the world of science within the universe of Doctor Who. The star of the show will be the TARDIS technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science. There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show, such as Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels, are analysed as if they were real. That runs unitl October 2022.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolmuseums.org 📍William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EN (Google maps)

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.

🎟️ Tickets and information on tate.org.uk📍Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4BB (Google maps)