Yungblud says 'I'm so sorry' in update ahead of Liverpool shows
In a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday (July 9), the Doncaster star said: “Dundee, I have some bad news. This morning I was diagnosed with tonsillitis. I’m trying to get them out, but I need to find some time as obviously I’m on the road all the time.
“The doctor has asked me to stay in bed for two days to make sure I don’t do any damage to my voice. I’m so sorry. I never wanna let any of you down. These intimate shows mean so much to me. Being close to you all means so much to me.”
He said the Dundee show - due to take place today (July 10) - will be rescheduled and provided an update on his two Liverpool shows. He continued: “I’ll be there in Liverpool on Friday. Information will be provided in the coming days. I love you all.”
The chart-topping artist will visit Liverpool Dome on Friday, July 11, in partnership with Jacaranda Records. He will be performing two intimate shows - one from 6.00pm and one from 8.30pm.
No, the shows are sold out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.