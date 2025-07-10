Yungblud says 'I'm so sorry' in update ahead of Liverpool shows

Yungblud is staging a run of 'Up Close & Personal' record store dates across the UK, in celebration of his new album, IDOLS.

Yungblud has said “I’m so sorry” in an update ahead of his two Liverpool shows this week.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday (July 9), the Doncaster star said: “Dundee, I have some bad news. This morning I was diagnosed with tonsillitis. I’m trying to get them out, but I need to find some time as obviously I’m on the road all the time.

“The doctor has asked me to stay in bed for two days to make sure I don’t do any damage to my voice. I’m so sorry. I never wanna let any of you down. These intimate shows mean so much to me. Being close to you all means so much to me.”

He said the Dundee show - due to take place today (July 10) - will be rescheduled and provided an update on his two Liverpool shows. He continued: “I’ll be there in Liverpool on Friday. Information will be provided in the coming days. I love you all.”

The chart-topping artist will visit Liverpool Dome on Friday, July 11, in partnership with Jacaranda Records. He will be performing two intimate shows - one from 6.00pm and one from 8.30pm.

