24 hidden gems to explore across Liverpool and Merseyside

Everybody knows about Liverpool's stunning waterfront, The Beatles history and Liver Building, but we have unearthed some of the region's less obvious gems to discover.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 14:27 GMT

We all know that Liverpool is brilliant for a night out or those looking for unique food and drink, but the city and surrounding areas are also full of little hidden gems.

The city was recently named one of the best places in Europe for a city break but many planning a trip may be unaware of the lesser known havens that need to be explored.

From a rock believed to be associated with Thor, to an underground farm and a magic spring, there are tons of secret places that you need to visit at least once.

- 13 beautiful villages to discover on Merseyside.

- 16 incredible street art murals.

These are 25 of the best hidden gems in Merseyside. How many have you visited?

Liverpool's stunning Central Library is a gem in the heart the city and it has more to offer than you may think. Not only is it the largest library in Liverpool, it also offers breath-taking views of the city skyline from a secluded rooftop terrace few people know about.

1. Liverpool Central Library rooftop terrace

Liverpool's stunning Central Library is a gem in the heart the city and it has more to offer than you may think. Not only is it the largest library in Liverpool, it also offers breath-taking views of the city skyline from a secluded rooftop terrace few people know about. Photo: Olivia Shaw

Reynolds Park is tucked away in the Woolton suburbs. The beautiful green space features wildflowers and a quarry, as well as The Walled Garden with herbaceous borders and beautiful Dahlia displays.

2. The Walled Garden, Reynolds Park

Reynolds Park is tucked away in the Woolton suburbs. The beautiful green space features wildflowers and a quarry, as well as The Walled Garden with herbaceous borders and beautiful Dahlia displays. Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia

Although Sefton Park’s Palm House isn’t a hidden gem itself, there are many hidden gems in and around the building, including a statue of Peter Pan. The statue was erected in 1928 and is loved by children.

3. Peter Pan, Sefton Park Palm House

Although Sefton Park’s Palm House isn’t a hidden gem itself, there are many hidden gems in and around the building, including a statue of Peter Pan. The statue was erected in 1928 and is loved by children.

Sudley House is a historic house in Aigburth built in 1824. Now a museum and gallery, a series of temporary exhibitions are hosted by Sudley House each year.

4. Sudley House, Aigburth

Sudley House is a historic house in Aigburth built in 1824. Now a museum and gallery, a series of temporary exhibitions are hosted by Sudley House each year.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolFoodEurope