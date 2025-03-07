Liverpool is known for its historic architecture and spectacular skyline, so it is no surprise that the city has has set the scene dozens of Hollywood movies and binge-worthy television series.
Dubbed the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London but other parts of Merseyside are also popular spots for film crews.
With ITV’s new thriller series, Protection - filmed at locations including Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and Halton - set to air this March, we have taken a look at some of the blockbuster films and hit TV shows shot right here on Merseyside.
Among them are highly-awaited upcoming shows such as This City Is Ours, the much-anticipated new Peaky Blinders film, titled The Immortal Man, and other fantastic productions which you may not have even realised feature Liverpool’s iconic monuments.
1. This City Is Ours (2025)
This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, but for the first time, he is in love with a woman named Diana. The eight-part series will be 'an epic new crime drama', telling the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of his crime gang.
Sean Bean stars as gang boss Ronnie Phelan, while Liverpool actor James Nelson-Joyce plays Michael Kavanagh. The series explores the two friends’ cocaine trade and what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by scouser Jack McMullen - decides he wants to inherit their kingdom.
2. The 51st State (2001)
Samuel L Jackson’s 2001 film The 51st State is shot all over Liverpool as his character Elmo McElroy, a streetwise American, is guided around the city’s underworld and rave scene by Robert Carlyle.
3. The Crown (2018)
4. The Responder (2022-)
