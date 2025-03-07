1 . This City Is Ours (2025)

This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, but for the first time, he is in love with a woman named Diana. The eight-part series will be 'an epic new crime drama', telling the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of his crime gang. Sean Bean stars as gang boss Ronnie Phelan, while Liverpool actor James Nelson-Joyce plays Michael Kavanagh. The series explores the two friends’ cocaine trade and what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by scouser Jack McMullen - decides he wants to inherit their kingdom. The iconic St John’s Beacon can be seen in a preview of the series and James Nelson-Joyce is seen standing on a Liverpool street. | BBC