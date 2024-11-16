Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From the friendly faces and green spaces to the pub crawlers and independent-owning ballers, there are many reasons why I love Liverpool and why I am honoured to call it my home.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimed at bringing communities together over a shared love of Liverpool, our #LoveYour campaign seeks to highlight all the things we are rightly proud of in our city region and, with that in mind, I've decided to share my personal love letter to Liverpool. These are just a few of the reasons why I love our city so much....

What else makes a place but the people ? Doing my job, I'm lucky enough to be out and speak to a diverse group of people from all walks of life on an almost daily basis. Our humour and quick-wittedness never make a dull day. That's one of the reasons I love doing what I do so much. The strength, tenacity and drive of those campaigners, leaders and ordinary men and women in our city is something to be proud of.

? Doing my job, I'm lucky enough to be out and speak to a diverse group of people from all walks of life on an almost daily basis. Our humour and quick-wittedness never make a dull day. That's one of the reasons I love doing what I do so much. The strength, tenacity and drive of those campaigners, leaders and ordinary men and women in our city is something to be proud of. There are over 2,500 acres of parks and open spaces in our city, but my personal favourite is Sefton Park. The 200-acre site holds a lake, cafes and tennis courts, and I can spend hours just getting lost in nature despite how many times I've visited. The Palm House, nestled within the grounds of the park, also provides a welcome warming relief from the biting cold in the winter months, and there is just something about being surrounded by the botanic collection that really gets the air in your lungs.

Emily shares her very own love letter to Liverpool. | Local TV

They say food is the way to a man's heart, and to that, I say, it's also the way to mine. We have so many local independent restaurants in the city which deserve recognition. From the Food Markets to the takeaways and everything in between. Liverpool is home to the longest-established Chinese community in Europe. The trade links between Shanghai and the city's port in the mid-1800s were instrumental in this. Almost 200 years later, we can see the impact of this immigration on the city's Chinatown.

is the way to a man's heart, and to that, I say, it's also the way to mine. We have so many local independent restaurants in the city which deserve recognition. From the Food Markets to the takeaways and everything in between. Liverpool is home to the longest-established Chinese community in Europe. The trade links between Shanghai and the city's port in the mid-1800s were instrumental in this. Almost 200 years later, we can see the impact of this immigration on the city's Chinatown. We're a city renowned for our historic architecture, with films and TV shows being shot here on location. Our city is famous for its skyline, and so it should be. My favourite building in the city is Liverpool Cathedral. It's the largest cathedral in the UK and one of the biggest in the world, and there is just something about its almost intimidating gothic presence that I find captivating.

You can tell us all about what makes Liverpool so special by emailing [email protected]. Be sure to follow us on Facebook,X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok. You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.