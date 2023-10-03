Liverpool eye up January transfer window move for the ‘Brazilian wall’

Liverpool transfer news and rumours after the summer window and ahead of January

Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League start came to an end in controversial circumstances when they were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in a game which was overshadowed by refereeing drama, disallowed goals and sending offs. Despite the result, Liverpool can take pride in their performance and they are aiming to make an immediate return to winning ways when they host Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

The Reds have been free scoring throughout the early part of the season and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have all regularly got on the scoresheet so far. However, the Reds boast just one clean sheet in all competitions so far and they have failed to strengthen a defence which struggled at times last season.

The midfield took priority in the summer window after the departures of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner, but Liverpool now have their eyes on strengthening their defence, according to reports from Anfield Index.

The name on Liverpool’s radar is 19-year-old Lucas Beraldo, who currently plays his football in the Brazilian top-flight with Sao Paulo. Beraldo is dubbed by fans of the club as the “Brazilian wall” and he has earned plaudits for his cut out danger and break up attacks for the opposition. The teenager is already seen as an asset for Sao Paulo and he has made 17 league appearances and 16 cup appearances.

Last season Beraldo was a part of the team which lifted the Copa De Brazil for the first time and he featured in both legs of the final as his side triumphed over Flamengo. Beraldo is currently under contract with the Brazilian outfit until 2026, although the club are hoping to extend that deal to drive up his price tag, according to reports from 90min.