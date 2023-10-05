Liverpool and Brighton will meet this weekend just three days after their Europa League fixtures

The meeting between the two teams comes just three days after a Europa League matchday for both sides and it will be a huge test of both team’s squad depth as they look to juggle the demands of European and domestic football.

Liverpool have a slight advantage in this instance as they take on Union-Saint Gilloise at Anfield, while Brighton have the added task of travelling to France to take on Marseille.

The strenuous nature of competing on all fronts will be a huge challenge for Brighton who are already faced with a few injury concerns ahead of their meeting with The Red’s this weekend.

One notable absentee for Roberto De Zerbi’s side is attacking full back Pervis Estupinan. The Ecuadorian international has been a key asset for The Seagulls and he has scored one goal and provided three assists in the league so far.

He endured his most difficult day of the season so far during a 6-1 defeat to Aston Villa and was unfortunate enough to score an own goal. But his bad game became even worse at half-time as he was forced off with a muscle injury which is likely to leave him out until November at the earliest.

English midfielders James Milner and Adam Lallana are also absent for the clash against their former club as squad depth becomes a concern for De Zerbi.

Lewis Dunk is another cause for concern in the Brighton camp. The defender has played every minute of every game in the league so far, whilst also representing the England national team, but he missed the opening Europa League defeat to AEK Athens with a knock.

De Zerbi claims he is being careful not to overwork Dunk and also emphasized the message when speaking about other key players such as Solly March and Pascal Gross.

He told Sussex World: “I don’t like before the game to change so many players. If you play with the same eight or 11, you can play better. But I have to do it.Lewis played in the national team, then after three days played another big game at Old Trafford and then we lost him for a very important game (AEK Athens).

“I don’t want to put my focus on Premier League or Europa League, we have to compete every game in every competition. But we have many difficult situations. Solly March last season finished in a bad way with injury. This season, I have to manage him.”

De Zerbi was quick to emphasize the challenges that European footbal has brought to his team and claims his team are playing a different sport this term.

He added: “Pascal Gross the same, he played in the national team (for Germany) then he spent the last period (injured). (Adam) Webster, (Danny) Welbeck, I have to manage them, because they can’t play two games in three days. We have to adapt. If we reach European competition next year, it will be different.

“I’m watching injuries in other teams. The injury of (Bukayo) Saka. At Newcastle as well. Italian clubs have lost a lot of important players though injury.

