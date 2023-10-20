Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is lining up a sensational move for one of the most exciting young footballers in Europe, according to reports.

The Reds are determined to regain the Premier League title for the first time since 2020 and they have set their sights on a footballer with plenty of experience of winning trophies in Germany. Jamal Musiala is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who has already amassed over 25 caps for the German national team and he is regarded as the nation’s most promising young footballer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musiala lived in England for a number of years as a child and trained with both the Southampton and Chelsea youth teams before making his first team breakthrough at Bayern Munich.

Most Popular

The midfielder even represented England’s youth teams at U15, U17, U19 and U21 level before committing his allegiances to Germany in 2021.

Musiala broke into the Bayern Munich first team aged 17 years and 205 days - making him the club’s youngest ever footballer. The star is nicknamed ‘Bambi’ by supporters due to his shyness and light physique but he quickly made an impression on the football pitch and helped his club to three consecutive German titles, along with two German Cups and a Club World Cup.

His most successful campaign came last season when he registered 12 goals and 10 assists in the league, most notably scoring the last minute winner against FC Koln which clinched his side the league title as he also made the Bundesliga Team of the Season. Musiala is capable of playing on the wing and in the central attacking midfield role, but his progress has stagnated in recent months with Bayern under Thomas Tuchel where he has been limited to just four league appearances this season.The attacker is currently under contract until 2026, but talks of a new deal remain on ice, according to FourFourTwo. While the Mirror adds that Liverpool are huge admirers of Musiala.

Advertisement

Advertisement