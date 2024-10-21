Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tranmere takeover news: The League Two club could be set for their own ‘Wrexham-like’ story.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Joe Tacopina has reportedly been in talks over a potential takeover of Tranmere Rovers for the past six months.

The League Two outfit, based in Birkenhead on Merseyside, sit 16th and were part of League One as recently as 2020. Having been founded over 140 years, back in 1884, they are older than both Everton and Liverpool by eight years and they hold over 16,000 at their home Prenton Park.

It may be why interest from America has grown in the historic club, with many tipping them to achieve success like we’ve seen with Wrexham AFC. The Welsh club were bought by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and have since experienced back-to-back promotions and currently sit among the top teams in League One.

According to the Athletic, interest has come from Trump’s former lawyer, with the 58-year-old New Yorker hoping his proposed takeover will receive regulatory approval from the English Football League ( EFL ). The American has become famous in the United States for defending a string of celebrity clients, including the late Michael Jackson, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Away from the celebrity limelight, he already has football experience when it comes to owning clubs. His portfolio includes multiple Italian teams; in 2011, he was part of the US group that bought Roma, before moving on to Bologna in 2014. He then sold them a year later and bought Venezia, taking them from the fourth to the second tier and was knighted by the city for rescuing the club. In 2020, he had moved on to another club, this time purchasing SPAL, in 2021. During the report, the Athletic claimed to have reached out for a comment from Tranmere over any potential deals and a spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on rumours.” If any deal does go ahead, then we could also expect to see a documentary similar to ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ which pushed the club’s popularity through the roof with people across the world - and Tranmere could well experience their own spectacular, unlikely story.