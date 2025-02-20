Many lovely cats and dogs are in need of homes in Liverpool and Merseyside, including two kittens who were found dumped outside a veterinary practice.

While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Liverpool, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey) or the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and start their happy new lives.

Below are 14 cute cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside, including pairs of lovely felines who would prefer homes together. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start.

For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Nelson Nelson is a sweet 10-month-old crossbreed who that loves people, treats and his toys. He is incredibly driven by both food and toys, making him very susceptible to training. He knows a lot of basic commands and is doing very well learning loose lead walking. He is located at the Southport, Ormskirk and District RSPCA branch. | RSPCA

2 . Marmalade and Lemonade Marmalade, aged one, and Lemonade, aged six months, were left outside a vets on the Wirral. They are now looking for a loving home together. They are located at the RSPCA Wirral and Chester branch. | RSPCA

3 . Liam Liam is a 14-year-old cat who would to find his forever home after his previous owner fell ill. He is located at the RPSCA Wirral and Chester branch. | RSPCA

4 . Scooby Scooby is a three-year-old Lurcher cross. He is very friendly but also very bouncy, energetic and strong, so he will need a home to reflect his needs. He will be suitable for an experienced home with owners who have an active lifestyle. He can be rehomed with older teenagers who are used to dogs. He is located at the RSPCA Wirral and Chester branch. | RSPCA