Knowsley is home to a range of great primary schools, with four currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors. But, which schools rank the best academically?

According to Government data for the academic year 2022/2023, twelve primary schools in Knowsley have at least 70% of pupils meeting the expected academic standard in Key Stage 2. Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

On April 16, parents will find out whether their children have secured a place at their preferred primary school, with many basing their decisions last September on school performance. Sadly, some pupils may not be given a place at their first-choice school but appeals can be made or they will be given a place at a school which closely matches the preferred schools included in the application.

With that in mind, here are the 12 best-performing Knowsley primary schools ranked by educational achievement. Take a look below and let us know whether your child’s school (or school to be) made the list.

1 . Blacklow Brow School, Huyton, Knowsley For the academic year 2022/2023, Blacklow Brow School in Huyton had 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com - for illustrative purposes only

2 . Cronton Church of England Primary Academy, Cronton, Knowsley For the academic year 2022/2023, Cronton Church of England Primary Academy in Cronton had 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Malvern Primary School, Huyton, Knowsley For the academic year 2022/2023, Malvern Primary School in Huyton had 81% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View