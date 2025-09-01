Find out the key school term and holiday dates for Liverpool in 2025/26 as children return to school.

Children across Liverpool return to school this week, as the summer holidays officially come to an end.

Some will be starting primary or secondary school for the first time, while others will be gearing up for their SAT, GCSE or A Level exams.

With this in mind, here are Liverpool City Council’s full list of term dates for the 2025/26 academic year, excluding inset days.

Liverpool school term dates 2025/2026

Autumn Term 2025

Starts: Monday, September 1

Ends: Friday, December 19

Half term: Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31

Christmas break: Monday, December 22 to Friday, January 2

Spring Term 2026

Starts: Monday, January 5

Monday, January 5 Ends: Friday, March 27

Friday, March 27 Half term: Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20

Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20 Easter break: Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10 (Easter bank holidays - Friday, April 3 and Monday, April 6)

Summer Term 2026

Starts: Tuesday, April 13

Tuesday, April 13 Ends: Tuesday, July 20

Tuesday, July 20 May day: Monday, May 4

Monday, May 4 Half term: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29

According to Liverpool City Council, some Catholic, Church of England and Hebrew schools may have different school terms. Five training days will also be allocated by each individual school.