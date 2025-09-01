Liverpool school term dates 2025/26: Term dates and holiday times as children return to school
Find out the key school term and holiday dates for Liverpool in 2025/26 as children return to school.
Children across Liverpool return to school this week, as the summer holidays officially come to an end.
Some will be starting primary or secondary school for the first time, while others will be gearing up for their SAT, GCSE or A Level exams.
With this in mind, here are Liverpool City Council’s full list of term dates for the 2025/26 academic year, excluding inset days.
Liverpool school term dates 2025/2026
Autumn Term 2025
- Starts: Monday, September 1
- Ends: Friday, December 19
- Half term: Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31
- Christmas break: Monday, December 22 to Friday, January 2
Spring Term 2026
- Starts: Monday, January 5
- Ends: Friday, March 27
- Half term: Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20
- Easter break: Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10 (Easter bank holidays - Friday, April 3 and Monday, April 6)
Summer Term 2026
- Starts: Tuesday, April 13
- Ends: Tuesday, July 20
- May day: Monday, May 4
- Half term: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29
According to Liverpool City Council, some Catholic, Church of England and Hebrew schools may have different school terms. Five training days will also be allocated by each individual school.