Liverpool primary and secondary school term dates 2024/2025: Full list of half term dates and school holidays
It is almost time for the new school year, as the summer holidays draw to an end.
Children across the country are preparing to return to school in the coming days, with some stepping foot in their new primary or secondary schools for the very first time. Others will begin their GCSE and A-Level preparations, and will already be keen to know when their next break will be.
While going back to school can be a pretty daunting time - for pupils and parents - it may bring you some comfort to know that the next half term for pupils in Liverpool is just two months away.
Term dates can differ slightly depending on where you live but here is Liverpool City Council’s full list of term dates for the coming academic year, excluding inset days.
Liverpool school term dates 2024/2025
Autumn Term 2024
- Starts: Monday, September 2
- Ends: Friday, December 20
- Half term: Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1
- Christmas break: Monday, December 23 to Friday, January 3
Spring Term 2025
- Starts: Monday, January 6
- Ends: Friday, April 4
- Half term: Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21
- Easter break: Monday, April 7 to Monday, April 21 (Easter bank holidays - Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21)
Summer Term 2025
- Starts: Tuesday, April 22
- Ends: Tuesday, July 22
- May day: Monday, May 5
- Half term: Monday, May 26 to Friday, May 30
According to Liverpool City Council, some Catholic, Church of England and Hebrew schools may have different school terms. Five training days will also be allocated by each individual school. Please double check with your child’s school.
