Liverpool’s newest secondary school will welcome its first pupils this week, as the new academic year begins.

King's Leadership Academy Wavertree will open with its first cohort of 210 year 7 students, and eventually provide 1050 places for students aged 11 to 16.

The institution is the fifth secondary school in the Great Schools Trust, alongside the likes of King’s Leadership Academy Liverpool and King’s Leadership Academy Hawthornes.

It was initially earmarked to open in September 2024 but was delayed due to funding issues and issues securing planning permission. The Department for Education officially signed a funding agreement with The Great Schools Trust earlier this year and confirmed it would be opening in September.

The non-selective free school is located at Wavertree Technology Park and the first students will begin their secondary education journey on Thursday, September 4.

In a statement, Mr Benjamin Barker, Principal at King's Leadership Academy Wavertree, said: “It is a privilege to serve our Wavertree community and we know it is our responsibility to help children develop into young leaders who will positively contribute to society.”

