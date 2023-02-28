2 . Progress Schools (Toxteth) - Inadequate

Published in December 2022, the Ofsted report for Progress Schools states: “Leaders have failed pupils at this school. Their expectations of what pupils can and should achieve are low. Pupils are not inspired to learn. The curriculum offer is poor. Added to this, some pupils take qualifications that are well below their capabilities. Pupils do not achieve well. They are ill-equipped for the next stage in their education. Many pupils do not attend school regularly. Leaders do not follow up on pupils’ absence. They do not meticulously check on pupils’ safety and well-being when they are absent from school. This leaves pupils vulnerable and at considerable risk of harm."