Wirral parents and pupils find out from March 1 if they have gotten into their choice of secondary school.

Wirral has a range of excellent secondary schools, but every parent wants their little one to go to the best ‘big school’ they can. So when they pick their top three preferences for the new academic year, it can make finding out on March 1 a momentous day.

Below, we’ve listed all the secondary schools in Wirral which have received ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ Ofsted ratings to see if your school ranks among the best and how it compares to other schools.

Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

We have compiled a list of secondary schools to receive the highest rankings*, up to March 2023. Did your child’s school make the list?

Birkenhead High School Academy - Outstanding Published in November 2015, the Ofsted report for Birkenhead High School Academy states: "The leadership of teaching and learning is outstanding. The standards set for the quality of teaching, learning and assessment are exceptionally high."

Upton Hall School FCJ - Outstanding Published in September 2022, the Ofsted report for Upton Hall School FCJ states: "Upton Hall School FCJ is a school where pupils are inspired to succeed in all that they do. Leaders and staff have created an environment where pupils and students thrive. Leaders have the highest expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils, and students in the sixth form, benefit from a broad, rich and ambitious curriculum that prepares them exceptionally well for the next stage of their education."

Wirral Grammar School for Girls - Outstanding Published in January 2023, the Ofsted report for Wirral Grammar School for Girls reads: "At Wirral Grammar School for Girls, pupils and students thrive. They feel an immense sense of pride in belonging to a warm and welcoming school community. Pupils and students embrace the high expectations that leaders have of them, and they flourish both personally and academically. All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve remarkably well. Pupils and students are exceptionally well prepared for the next stage in their education, employment and/or training."