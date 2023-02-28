These local schools have impressed Ofsted and been ranked as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.
March 1 marks National Offer Day, when parents and children across the region find out where they will begin their secondary school journey.
A joyus day for many, it can also be a stressful day for some parents or carers, with their children not being accepted into their first choice school.
However, if your child is not offered a place at any of the preferred schools listed on your application, the council will offer places at alernative schools.
So to help with deciding on an alternative school, or to see how your child’s soon-to-be institution ranks against others, we’ve complied a list of all the highest rated secondary schools in Knowsley and St Helens - ranked ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, up to March 2023.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
We have compiled a list of secondary schools to receive the highest rankings*, up to March 2023. Did your child’s school make the list?
*Please note special schools are not included.
1. ‘Good’ and ‘outstanding’ secondary schools
These schools in St Helens and Knowsley received some of the highest Ofsted ratings.
2. All Saints Catholic High School (Knowsley) - Good
Published in November 2021, the Ofsted report for All Saints Catholic High School states: “All pupils, including students in the sixth form, are greeted with a warm welcome and a friendly smile from their teachers when they arrive at All Saints Catholic High School. Leaders and teachers have high expectations of pupils’ academic achievement. Pupils and students live up to these high expectations. Pupils enjoy coming to school. They feel safe and happy. They know that they can approach staff for help if they need it. Pupils told inspectors that staff deal with any instances of bullying quickly if they should occur."
3. Cowley International College (St Helens) - Good
Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Cowley International College reads: “Pupils, including students in the sixth form, said that Cowley International College is a special place to learn. They said that they feel safe and happy in school. Pupils described their school as a welcoming and friendly community where ‘people smile at one another’. Pupils welcome and celebrate diversity. They said that it is good ‘to embrace people’s differences’.”
4. Halewood Academy (Knowsley) - Good
Published in May 2022, the Ofsted report for Halewood Academy reads: “Pupils said that Halewood Academy is a caring community. Leaders have high
expectations of pupils’ behaviour and learning. Pupils achieve well. This includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”