2 . All Saints Catholic High School (Knowsley) - Good

Published in November 2021, the Ofsted report for All Saints Catholic High School states: “All pupils, including students in the sixth form, are greeted with a warm welcome and a friendly smile from their teachers when they arrive at All Saints Catholic High School. Leaders and teachers have high expectations of pupils’ academic achievement. Pupils and students live up to these high expectations. Pupils enjoy coming to school. They feel safe and happy. They know that they can approach staff for help if they need it. Pupils told inspectors that staff deal with any instances of bullying quickly if they should occur."