Merseyside has a range of excellent secondary schools, which have received ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ Ofsted ratings, and Sefton is no exception.
Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
We have compiled a list of secondary schools to receive the highest rankings*, up to February 2023. Did your child’s school make the list?
*Please note academy status, independent and special schools are not included.
2. Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School - Outstanding
Published in July 2009, the Ofsted report for Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School states: “This school continues to provide its pupils with an outstanding education. Pupils make excellent progress from their starting points. They consistently reach high standards by the end of Year 2 because of excellent teaching and an extremely rich curriculum. Overall, high quality care, very sensitive support and highly effective guidance, ensure that pupils thoroughly enjoy school, develop excellent personal skills and behave well. Parents are delighted with the school and extol its provision."
3. St Nicholas Church of England Primary School - Outstanding
Published in May 2013, the Ofsted report for St Nicholas Church of England Primary School reads: “ Pupils’ achievement is outstanding. They make excellent progress, often exceeding the progress expected for primary age pupils across the country. They reach high standards of attainment in reading, writing and mathematics by the end of Year 6."
4. St John’s Church of England Primary School - Good
Published in November 2017, the Ofsted report for St John’s Church of England Primary School reads: “School records, current pupils’ work and the performance of pupils in national assessments show that pupils make good progress. Pupils’ previously high absences are reducing quickly. Pupils’ attendance is good."