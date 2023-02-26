2 . Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School - Outstanding

Published in July 2009, the Ofsted report for Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School states: “This school continues to provide its pupils with an outstanding education. Pupils make excellent progress from their starting points. They consistently reach high standards by the end of Year 2 because of excellent teaching and an extremely rich curriculum. Overall, high quality care, very sensitive support and highly effective guidance, ensure that pupils thoroughly enjoy school, develop excellent personal skills and behave well. Parents are delighted with the school and extol its provision."