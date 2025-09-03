The 21 top-performing primary schools in Liverpool named as children begin new academic year

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These are the 21 best primary schools in Liverpool, based on academic performance.

Children across the country return to school this week, with some just beginning their primary school education.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the Liverpool primary schools with the best academic performance, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

Take a look below to see which 21 schools in Liverpool had the best performance, based on the percentage of pupils achieving the expected standard. Not all schools had scores listed.

Sudley Primary School, located on Aigburth Road, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 108 in maths. 86% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 23% achieved a higher standard

1. Sudley Junior School, Aigburth, Liverpool

Sudley Primary School, located on Aigburth Road, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 108 in maths. 86% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 23% achieved a higher standard | Google Street View

Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, an academy located on Church Road, achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 108 in maths. 86% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 18% achieved a higher standard.

2. Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, Woolton, Liverpool

Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, an academy located on Church Road, achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 108 in maths. 86% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 18% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, located on Hedgefield Road, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 109 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 17% achieved a higher standard.

3. Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Belle Vale, Liverpool

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, located on Hedgefield Road, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 109 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 17% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Garston Church of England Primary School, an academy located on Holman Road, achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 106 in maths. 80% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 20% achieved a higher standard.

4. Garston Church of England Primary School, Garston, Liverpool

Garston Church of England Primary School, an academy located on Holman Road, achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 106 in maths. 80% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 20% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

