Children across the country return to school this week, with some just beginning their primary school education.
With this in mind, we have taken a look at the Liverpool primary schools with the best academic performance, according to the Department for Education (DfE).
The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.
- Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails
The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.
Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.
Take a look below to see which 21 schools in Liverpool had the best performance, based on the percentage of pupils achieving the expected standard. Not all schools had scores listed.