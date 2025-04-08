The best GP surgeries in Sefton have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey. The NHS England figures mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years.

The latest survey (published in July 2024) received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the highest-rated GP practices in Sefton?

We have scoured the survey to find out which Sefton GP surgeries impressed patients the most. Each surgery is ranked based on ratings of ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’. Take a look and see if your local doctors’ surgery is on the list. Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . The Corner Surgery, Marshside 92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at The Corner Surgery, Fylde Road, was good or very good. | The Corner Surgery

2 . Norwood Surgery, Southport 91% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Norwood Surgery, Norwood Avenue, was good or very good. | Google Street View

3 . Blundellsands Surgery, Blundellsands 89% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Blundellsands Surgery, Warren Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View