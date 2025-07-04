I explored Liverpool's oldest suburb and discovered the historic heart of the city

Join video journalist Emily Bonner as she explores the historic heart of Liverpool in West Derby Village.

I explored the historic heart of Liverpool - West Derby Village.

The charming suburb has roots reaching back to the Doomsday Book and began as a royal hunting lodge under Edward the Confessor and, by the Normans, had become the administrative centre of the West Derby Hundred.

A castle stood here from around 1100 AD, though by the early 1300s it lay in ruins. By the Tudor era, a courthouse was established, rebuilt in 1586 and again in 1662, and today it remains the only standalone post-medieval courthouse in Britain.

West Derby Village stocks. | Local TV

Fast forward to the Victorian boom in the 1850s, the Earl of Sefton oversaw sweeping improvements. He built and rebuilt many of the ornate buildings we see today, including St Mary's Church, the village cross, prominent stocks and the grand entrance to Croxteth Park.

Its narrow lanes and period properties reflect a village of wealthy merchants who sought refuge from the busy city, their homes lining roads and driveways added in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

West Derby Village. | Local TV

Landmarks like the Sandstone Yeoman's House from the late Tudor period and the stocks nearby remind us of the village's place in justice and governance for centuries.

The name West Derby comes from an old Norse word meaning Place of the Wild Beasts or Wild Deer Park and refers to Croxteth Park. Croxteth Hall and Country Park, former home of the Earls of Sefton, is one of Liverpool's most important heritage sites. Step inside and you're transported back in time to the elegance of the Edwardian era.

It's a popular location for filming, working closely with the Liverpool Film Office and, beyond the cameras, it also hosts weddings, conferences and private events.

West Derby Village. | Local TV

Tucked behind high brick walls is the Victorian walled gardens, once the Earl's private oasis for fresh produce and fragrant blooms, a space to feed the house and soothe the soul. The greenhouses once grew everything from house plants to cut flowers for the hall's grand rooms. One was even set aside just for carnation so the Earl could wear a fresh buttonhole every day.

A £245,000 boost from the National Lottery Heritage Fund is helping restore the Peach House, soon to be the new gateway to an historic botanical collection. The collection dates back to 1803, founded by Liverpool botanist William Roscoe. All of this sits in over 500 acres of historic parkland with woodlands, nature trails and wildlife opens to the public year round.

History, heritage and horticulture all thrive in the heart of Liverpool, a living legacy still growing strong. So, whether you're stopping for a coffee by the old fountain, visiting the courthouse or strolling through Croxteth Park, West Derby is a living tapestry.