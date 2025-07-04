Five Merseyside restaurants have been shortlisted for the prestigious Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2025, competing for the regional and national titles.

The awards see nominees from regions across the UK and Ireland compete to win the £100,000 grand prize to invest and grow their business. The North West category is once again dominated by Merseyside venues, including four in Liverpool.

Over 130 restaurants are vying for the overall national Restaurant of the Year Award, while regional finalists - the top restaurant in each region - will receive £5,000.

In addition to the grand prize, Uber Eats will be recognising restaurants and individuals across five Trailblazer categories: Women in Food Award, Climate Impact Award, Healthy Eats Award, Social Impact Award and the new Next Gen Award.

This year’s judges include; Levi Roots, entrepreneur and musician; Clodagh McKenna, Irish celebrity chef and TV host; and last year’s winner Natty Crutchfield, whose restaurant went from cult hit to national fame.

The Merseyside venues shortlisted include independent bagel and donut experts The Bagerly, Asian street-food favourite Maggie Fu, top burger joint Woffle, fried chicken legends BEAK and Newton-le-Willows’ Aros Kitchen.

You can vote for your favourite here.

Full list of North West nominees

BEAK – Liverpool

The Bagelry – Liverpool

Ohayo Tea – Manchester

Mama's Soul Food - Manchester

Woffle – Liverpool

Maggie Fu - Liverpool

Aros Kitchen – Newton-le-Willows

CHEF DIAO 刁师傅餐馆 - Manchester

Burg N Ice – Northwich