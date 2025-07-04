Five top Merseyside food spots shortlisted for Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2025 - how to vote

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:49 BST
Five Merseyside restaurants have been shortlisted for the prestigious Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2025, competing for the regional and national titles.

Five top Merseyside restaurants are competing in the coveted Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards.

The awards see nominees from regions across the UK and Ireland compete to win the £100,000 grand prize to invest and grow their business. The North West category is once again dominated by Merseyside venues, including four in Liverpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 130 restaurants are vying for the overall national Restaurant of the Year Award, while regional finalists - the top restaurant in each region - will receive £5,000.

In addition to the grand prize, Uber Eats will be recognising restaurants and individuals across five Trailblazer categories: Women in Food Award, Climate Impact Award, Healthy Eats Award, Social Impact Award and the new Next Gen Award.

Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards.placeholder image
Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards. | Adobe Stock / Uber Eats / Canva

This year’s judges include; Levi Roots, entrepreneur and musician; Clodagh McKenna, Irish celebrity chef and TV host; and last year’s winner Natty Crutchfield, whose restaurant went from cult hit to national fame.

The Merseyside venues shortlisted include independent bagel and donut experts The Bagerly, Asian street-food favourite Maggie Fu, top burger joint Woffle, fried chicken legends BEAK and Newton-le-Willows’ Aros Kitchen.

You can vote for your favourite here.

Full list of North West nominees

  • BEAK – Liverpool
  • The Bagelry – Liverpool
  • Ohayo Tea – Manchester
  • Mama's Soul Food - Manchester
  • Woffle – Liverpool
  • Maggie Fu - Liverpool
  • Aros Kitchen – Newton-le-Willows
  • CHEF DIAO 刁师傅餐馆 - Manchester
  • Burg N Ice – Northwich
Related topics:RestaurantsBusinessNorth WestIrelandRestaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice