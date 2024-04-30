Liverpool’s fantastic food and drink scene just became even more impressive, with the highly anticipated Blackstock Market opening its doors and BOXPARK launching its first ever venue outside of London, in the Baltic Triangle.

The city also welcomed a new drag queen diner in recent weeks, as well as a third Petit Cafe site and a day-to-night venue that operates as both a quiet coffee shop and a bustling bar. The excitement isn’t over yet though, with even more new eateries and shops preparing to welcome customers.

From an Italian bakery and a waterfront restaurant, to a supermarket and a new flagship store in Liverpool ONE, here are some of the most exciting new venues that will open their doors in Liverpool in the coming weeks and months.

1 . The Anchor, Liverpool Marina The Anchor is a bar and restaurant set to open in the heart of Liverpool's marina, Coburg Wharf. It is set to open on Friday, May 3 and will serve breakfast, bar food and more. Photo: The Anchor Liverpool

2 . The Blackburne Arms, Allerton Road The Blackburne Arms Hotel is a popular gastro pub, known for its delicious Sunday roast. It is opening a second venue on Allerton Road in the coming weeks. Photo: Emma Dukes

3 . Gran Caffe, Lark Lane Gran Caffe is known for its Italian coffee, sweet treats and giant croissants. The team opened a second venue on Duke Street last year and are preparing to open a third site on the wonderful Lark Lane this spring. Photo: Gran Caffe/PR