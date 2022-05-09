The studded rockstar that brought you classics such as ‘Summer of 69’ and ‘I Did It For You’ is heading to Merseyside.

Bryan Adams has announced a huge UK tour in 2022, where he will visit arenas and entertainment venues across 11 cities - including Liverpool.

Recently releasing a new album in March 2022, the rock singer is expected to primarily perform all his huge tracks that fans will be hugely familiar with.

Here is everything you need to know about Bryan Adams and his gig at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

When is Bryan Adams playing in Liverpool?

Bryan Adams is set to grace Merseyside during his huge UK tour when he visits Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

This is set to take place on Wednesday, 18 May.

Where else is Bryan Adams playing as part of his UK tour?

Bryan Adams begins his UK tour with a three-day extravaganza in the capital’s Royal Albert Hall from 9 May to 11 May, before the tour coming to an end in Belfast’s SSE Arena on 29 May. Here is a full list of UK tour dates:

May

9 - The Royal Albert Hall, London

10 - The Royal Albert Hall, London

11 - The Royal Albert Hall, London

13 - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

14 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

17 - AO Arena, Manchester

18 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

20 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

22 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

23 - OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

25 - Bonus Arena, Hull

26 - The O2 Arena, London

29 - SSE Arena, Belfast

How do I get tickets to his Liverpool show?

Unfortunately, tickets for Bryan Adams’ gig at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena are currently sold out on Ticketmaster at the time of publication.

However, there are several available on resale through ticket exchange websites such as Viagogo , with prices ranging from around £60 to just over £100 depending on where you prefer to be seated during the show.

Twickets also have tickets available, but they can only be purchased in groups of two at least, with a current listing offering two tickets in the Platinum Standing Pit at £98.61 each.

What is the setlist?

When thinking about what types of songs Bryan Adams could perform during his M&S Bank Arena gig in Liverpool, looking at the setlist of other gigs gives a good indication of what to expect.

According to Setlist.fm , this is the setlist that the musician will follow for his Royal Albert Hall show in London on Monday, 9 May:

The Only One

Take Me Back

This Time

Straight From The Heart

Cuts Like A Knife

I’m Ready

What’s It Gonna Be

Don’t Leave Me Lonely

Let Him Know

The Best Was Yet To Come

Also, do not be surprised to hear more of his classic tracks, such as ‘Summer of 69’ and ‘I Do It For You’.

Who is Bryan Adams and what is he best known for?

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is a 62-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist from Canada.

Often regarded as one of the best selling artists of all time, the musician has sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide.

Adams, who was the most played artist on Canadian radio in the 2010s, has had 25 top 15 singles in his home country, as well as several in the US and UK.

His music career started when he was 15-years-old, first rising to prominence in the early 1980s with one of his more popular albums , ‘Cuts Like a Knife’, releasing with ‘Straight From the Heart’ becoming his first ever top ten single in America.