Bryan Adams has announced a huge UK tour in 2022, where he will visit arenas and entertainment venues across 11 cities - including Liverpool.
Recently releasing a new album in March 2022, the rock singer is expected to primarily perform all his huge tracks that fans will be hugely familiar with.
Here is everything you need to know about Bryan Adams and his gig at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.
When is Bryan Adams playing in Liverpool?
Bryan Adams is set to grace Merseyside during his huge UK tour when he visits Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.
This is set to take place on Wednesday, 18 May.
Where else is Bryan Adams playing as part of his UK tour?
Bryan Adams begins his UK tour with a three-day extravaganza in the capital’s Royal Albert Hall from 9 May to 11 May, before the tour coming to an end in Belfast’s SSE Arena on 29 May. Here is a full list of UK tour dates:
May
- 9 - The Royal Albert Hall, London
- 10 - The Royal Albert Hall, London
- 11 - The Royal Albert Hall, London
- 13 - The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 14 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 15 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 17 - AO Arena, Manchester
- 18 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 20 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 22 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 23 - OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow
- 25 - Bonus Arena, Hull
- 26 - The O2 Arena, London
- 29 - SSE Arena, Belfast
How do I get tickets to his Liverpool show?
Unfortunately, tickets for Bryan Adams’ gig at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena are currently sold out on Ticketmaster at the time of publication.
However, there are several available on resale through ticket exchange websites such as Viagogo, with prices ranging from around £60 to just over £100 depending on where you prefer to be seated during the show.
Twickets also have tickets available, but they can only be purchased in groups of two at least, with a current listing offering two tickets in the Platinum Standing Pit at £98.61 each.
What is the setlist?
When thinking about what types of songs Bryan Adams could perform during his M&S Bank Arena gig in Liverpool, looking at the setlist of other gigs gives a good indication of what to expect.
According to Setlist.fm, this is the setlist that the musician will follow for his Royal Albert Hall show in London on Monday, 9 May:
- The Only One
- Take Me Back
- This Time
- Straight From The Heart
- Cuts Like A Knife
- I’m Ready
- What’s It Gonna Be
- Don’t Leave Me Lonely
- Let Him Know
- The Best Was Yet To Come
Also, do not be surprised to hear more of his classic tracks, such as ‘Summer of 69’ and ‘I Do It For You’.
Who is Bryan Adams and what is he best known for?
Bryan Adams is a 62-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist from Canada.
Often regarded as one of the best selling artists of all time, the musician has sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide.
Adams, who was the most played artist on Canadian radio in the 2010s, has had 25 top 15 singles in his home country, as well as several in the US and UK.
His music career started when he was 15-years-old, first rising to prominence in the early 1980s with one of his more popular albums , ‘Cuts Like a Knife’, releasing with ‘Straight From the Heart’ becoming his first ever top ten single in America.
Reaching global stardom in 1984 when he released his number one album ‘Reckless’, which featured cult classic tracks such as Run To You and ‘Summer of ‘69’ - both of which were both top ten singles, cementing Adams as a star in the industry.