Councils up and down Liverpool City Region have been counting ballots since polls closed at 10 pm on Thursday.

Results of local elections have been declared across the UK on Friday, 6 May.

Voter turnout at yesterday’s vote was dismally low countrywide.

Thousands of seats have been up for grabs, with many key battlegrounds such as Westminster in London - which Labour took off the hands of the Conservatives for the first time ever - switching allegiance.

Local elections are important ways for residents to make their voices heard regarding a number of issues, helping to shape communities.

This is the case in Liverpool City Region, with five of the six local authorities having held elections on Thursday.

The following local authorities held a vote: Wirral Council, Sefton Council, Halton Borough Council, St Helens Borough Council and Knowsley Council.

Liverpool City Council did not hold a local election this year.

Liverpool City Region is traditionally a Labour-held region, but is that still the case?

Here is everything you need to know about the official results of local elections held across Liverpool City Region in 2022:

What were the results of the Liverpool City Region local council elections?

Here are the official results of all the five local authorities which held elections yesterday.

Wirral Council

The borough of Wirral was a key battleground heading into the May local elections.

There was no majority heading into yesterday’s vote, although Labour ruled.

Counting began as soon as polling stations closed at 10 pm on Thursday, 5 May - this was done at the Wirral Tennis and Sports Centre in Bidston.

Results were declared early Friday morning (6 May).

On the whole, Labour still remains the biggest party in the borough despite losing seats, with the Conservatives and Green Party making gains.

Labour now hold 26 out of the 66 wards, just two more than the Tories who picked up one more seat in yesterday’s vote.

Whilst the Greens, who have performed rather well across the country this year, made gains of two seats. They now have a total of nine councillors in the borough.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the winning candidates at each Wirral Council ward:

Sefton Council

Heading into the 2022 local elections, Sefton was controlled by the Labour Party.

The borough council held two counts of ballots that took place overnight, starting at 10 pm on Thursday, 5 May.

Votes cast in Sefton Central and South Sefton Wards were counted at Aintree Racecourse.

Official results were declared early Friday morning (6 May).

As a result of yesterday’s election, the Labour Party still holds the borough of Sefton.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the winning candidates at each Sefton Council ward:

Ainsdale : Tony Brough, Conservative - 1387 votes (33%)

Tony Brough, Conservative - 1387 votes (33%) Birkdale : Iain Brodie-Browne, Lib Dems - 1518 votes (43%)

Iain Brodie-Browne, Lib Dems - 1518 votes (43%) Blundellsands : Natasha Carlin, Labour - 2301 votes (66%)

Natasha Carlin, Labour - 2301 votes (66%) Cambridge : Mike Morris, Conservative - 1338 votes (38%)

Mike Morris, Conservative - 1338 votes (38%) Church : Daren Veidman, Labour - 1850 votes (65%)

Daren Veidman, Labour - 1850 votes (65%) Derby : Brenda O’Brien, Labour - 1757 votes (83%)

Brenda O’Brien, Labour - 1757 votes (83%) Dukes : Sir Ron Watson, Conservative - 1497 votes (42%)

Sir Ron Watson, Conservative - 1497 votes (42%) Ford : Liz Dowd, Labour - 1452 votes (66%)

Liz Dowd, Labour - 1452 votes (66%) Harington : Carol Richards, Labour - 1544 votes (40%)

Carol Richards, Labour - 1544 votes (40%) Kew : Laura Bates, Labour - 1563 votes (50%)

Laura Bates, Labour - 1563 votes (50%) Linacre : Gordon Friel, Labour - 1320 votes (76%)

Gordon Friel, Labour - 1320 votes (76%) Litherland : John Kelly, Labour - 1703 votes (77%)

John Kelly, Labour - 1703 votes (77%) Manor : Steve McGinnity, Labour - 1818 votes (59%)

Steve McGinnity, Labour - 1818 votes (59%) Meols : Gareth Lloyd-Johnson, Lib Dems - 1326 votes (37%)

Gareth Lloyd-Johnson, Lib Dems - 1326 votes (37%) Molyneux : Danny Burns, Labour - 1900 votes (60%)

Danny Burns, Labour - 1900 votes (60%) Netherton and Orrell : Ian Maher, Labour - 1739 votes (73%)

Ian Maher, Labour - 1739 votes (73%) Norwood : Mhairi Doyle, Labour - 1734 votes (56%)

Mhairi Doyle, Labour - 1734 votes (56%) Park : June Burns, Labour - 1510 votes (45%)

June Burns, Labour - 1510 votes (45%) Ravenmeols : Nina Killen, Labour - 1766 votes (52%)

Nina Killen, Labour - 1766 votes (52%) St. Oswald : Carla Thomas, Labour - NO CONTEST

Carla Thomas, Labour - NO CONTEST Sudell : Judith Hardman, Labour - 1329 votes (37%)

Judith Hardman, Labour - 1329 votes (37%) Victoria : Janet Grace, Labour - 2297 votes (60%)

Halton Borough Council

Going into the local elections in 2022, the region of Halton was held by the Labour Party.

The counting of ballots in the borough started as soon as polls closed on Thursday, 5 May at 10 pm.

This took place at the DCBL Stadium in Widnes.

Results for the election were declared early Friday morning (6 May).

In consequence of yesterday’s election, Halton Borough Council has been retained by Labour.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the winning candidates at each Halton ward:

Appleton: Angela Teeling, Labour - 865 votes (85%)

Angela Teeling, Labour - 865 votes (85%) Bankfield: Laura Bevan, Labour - 938 votes (87%)

Laura Bevan, Labour - 938 votes (87%) Beechwood and Heath: Gareth Charles, Lib Dems - 997 votes (48%)

Gareth Charles, Lib Dems - 997 votes (48%) Birchfield: Michael Fry, Labour - 885 votes (50%)

Michael Fry, Labour - 885 votes (50%) Bridgewater: Emma Garner, Labour - 1024 votes (75%)

Emma Garner, Labour - 1024 votes (75%) Central and West Bank: Noel Hutchinson, Labour - 633 votes (86%)

Noel Hutchinson, Labour - 633 votes (86%) Daresbury, Moore and Sandymoor: Sian Davidson, Conservative - 399 votes (34%)

Sian Davidson, Conservative - 399 votes (34%) Ditton, Hale Village and Halebank: Marie Wright, Labour - 946 votes (80%)

Marie Wright, Labour - 946 votes (80%) Farnworth: Valerie Hill, Labour - 1033 votes (65%)

Valerie Hill, Labour - 1033 votes (65%) Grange: Mark Dennett, Labour - 790 votes (78%)

Mark Dennett, Labour - 790 votes (78%) Halton Castle: Christopher Carlin, Labour - 713 votes (63%)

Christopher Carlin, Labour - 713 votes (63%) Halton Lea: Alan Lowe, Labour - 851 votes (76%)

Alan Lowe, Labour - 851 votes (76%) Halton View: Louise Nolan, Labour - 1000 votes (80%)

Louise Nolan, Labour - 1000 votes (80%) Highfield: Robert Gilligan, Labour - 965 votes (75%)

Robert Gilligan, Labour - 965 votes (75%) Hough Green: Phillip Harris, Labour - 887 votes (73%)

Phillip Harris, Labour - 887 votes (73%) Mersey and Weston: Norman Plumpton-Walsh, Labour - 803 votes (58%)

Norman Plumpton-Walsh, Labour - 803 votes (58%) Norton North: Geoffrey Logan, Labour - 806 votes (47%)

Geoffrey Logan, Labour - 806 votes (47%) Norton South and Preston Brook: Martha Lloyd, Labour - 811 votes (71%)

For more information, visit the Halton Borough Council website .

St Helens Borough Council

Results for this council are yet to be declared.

This will be updated as soon as the relevant information has been published.

Knowsley Council

Results for this council are yet to be declared.

This will be updated as soon as the relevant information has been published.