Certain groups of people are now eligible for their fourth coronavirus jab.

With the rising number of Covid-19 infections, the UK government is stepping up its efforts to combat it by offering a fourth jab.

There has been a sizeable increase in the number of cases across the country, including a number of areas in and around Liverpool that are showing above average levels of infections.

Just last week, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the number of Covid cases jumped by a staggering one million.

Increasing from 3.3 million to 4.3 million, it means that one in 16 people across the country are infected with the virus.

This is due to the prevalence of a more contagious variant of coronavirus dubbed ‘Stealth Omicron’ - BA.2, which is now the dominant Covid variant in the UK.

As a way to combat rising cases and protect vulnerable groups of people across the country, the government is set to rollour a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the spring.

Following the likes of Israel who are already in the middle of administering a fourth jab to its population, citing improved antibodies that helps to provide ‘further protection against infections, symptoms and hospitalisations’.

Am I eligible for the fourth Covid vaccine?

The following criteria that you must follow to be eligible has been issued by the National Health Service (NHS):

A fourth dose is available for anyone who has had a severely weakened immune system when they had their first two doses and who had their third at least three months ago

A spring booster of the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to people aged 75 and over, people who live in a care home for elderly people, or people aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system

Covid booster jab walk in centres in Liverpool

Around 5.5 million people in England aged over 75 or immunosuppressed will be eligible for a spring booster (Photo: Getty Images)

Looking to book a fourth dosage of the Covid vaccine and are looking for a walk in centre in Liverpool? We have you covered.

As long as you meet the criteria set out above and have not been offered an official appointment, you might be able to head to a walk-in centre in Liverpool to receive your fourth dose.

There is no guarantee that you will receive the vaccine dose, though, as they operate on a first come first serve basis.

You do not need to be registered with a GP in order to visit a walk in centre to receive a fourth vaccination.

The NHS advises those that manage to get a booster injection from a walk in centre but are still booked in for an appointment to cancel it in order to free up spaces for those who are in need of one.

Here is a list of drop-in centres in Liverpool that you can visit to receive the fourth booster jab:

Liverpool Pier Head

Pier Head, George Parade, Liverpool, L3 1DP

8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 10 am to 4 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 3 pm (Sunday)

Suitable for those 12-years-old and over

PAL Multicultural Centre

68A Mulgrave Street, Liverpool, L9 2TF

11 am to 4 pm (Tuesdays only)

Suitable for those 16-years-old and over

Bousfield Surgery

Westminster Road, Kirkdale, Liverpool, L4 4PP

4 pm to 5:30 pm (Tuesdays only)

Suitable for those aged 5-11 at risk

Birkenhead Medical Building

31 Laird Street, Birkenhead, CH41 8DB

9 am to 5:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 9 am to 4 pm (Saturday)

Suitable for those 12-years-old and over

Knowsley Road Pharmacy

123-125 Knowsley Road, Bootle, L20 4NJ

9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Monday only)

Suitable for those 12-years-old and over

Seaforth Village

20 Seaforth Road, Liverpool, L21 ETA

10 am to 5 pm (Tuesday and Thursday)

Suitable for those 12-years-old and over

Aintree University Hospital

Aintree Hall, Liverpool, L9 7AL

9 am to 5 pm (Monday to Friday), 10 am to 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Suitable for those 12-years-old and over

Daveys Health Vaccination Centre

112 Dinas Lane, Huyton, L36 2NS

8 am to 6 pm (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays)

Suitable for those 12-years-old and over

Mary Davey Chemists

69 Randall Drive, Liverpool, L30 2PB

9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Suitable for those 12-years-old and over

Clatterbridge Hospital

Clatterbridge Road, Bebington, Wirral, CH63 4JY

8:30 am to 5 pm (Mondays only)

Suitable for those 12-years-old and over

If you are attending a walk in centre to have an additional dose for those with a severely weakened immune system, you will need to bring one of the following:

A letter from your GP or specialist inviting you for a fourth dose

A hospital letter that describes the condition or treatment that caused you to have a severely weakened immune system at the time of your first or second dose

A prescription or medication box with your name and the date showing when the medicine was prescribed