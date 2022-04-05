Tickets are still available for Craig David’s M&S Bank Arena show in Liverpool.

Singer and song-writer Craig David is preparing to kick off his UK tour this month.

The ‘Hold That Thought’ tour was initially scheduled to take place in 2020, but was later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now in support of the release of his eighth studio album ‘22’ that was released a month ago.

Here is everything you need to know about Craig David and his show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

When does Craig David play in Liverpool?

Craig David is set to visit a number of the UK’s biggest cities and venues during the ‘Hold That Thought’ tour.

The Southampton-born musician is set to grace Merseyside when he visits Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on April 24.

Where else is Craig David playing?

Craig David’s UK tour will involve 13 shows in 11 cities - starting in Nottingham on April 7 before culminating at Hull’s Bonus Arena on April 26.

Here is the full list of arena tour dates for Craig David in 2022:

APRIL

7 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

9 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

10 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

12 - Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

13 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

16 - The O2, London

17 - The O2, London

19 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

20 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

22 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

23 - AO Arena, Manchester

24 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

26 - Bonus Arena, Hull

How do I get tickets to the Liverpool show?

Despite the concert kicking off in just over two weeks at the time of publishing, there is still some ticket availability.

Prices for the Craig David gig in Liverpool vary depending on where you want to be seated in the M&S Bank Arena.

Costs for general admission range from £31.85 to £43.95 via Ticket Quarter.

For a more premium experience, enjoy the show from The Liverpool Gin Lounge for £110 per person.

For more information, visit the official Ticket Quarter page .

What is the setlist?

As the ‘Hold That Thought’ UK Tour is yet to officially begin, it is hard to predict the setlist for Craig David’s visit to Merseyside in April.

It is expected that the 40-year-old will play some of his classic and more iconic tracks, such as ‘When The Bassline Drops’ and ‘7 Days’.

Setlist.fm shows that this was the setlist for Craig David’s show at Portsmouth’s Southsea Common in 2021:

When the Bassline Drops / Killing Me Softly

Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta)

Fill Me In

Flowers / It’s Not Right but It’s Okay / Sorry

You Know What/Fall For It

When the Bassline Drops

No Scrubs

Jump Around / Jenny From the Block / Heartline

No Drama

Really Love

Temperature / Who Runs the World

Ain’t Giving Up

Wild Thoughts / Music Sounds Better With You

Show Me Love / Nothing Like This

7 Days

Who is the support act?

For his show in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in April, Craig David will be supported by Lost Girl and Nippa.

Lost Girl is only in her 20s so is new to the industry - she is expected to perform around 90 minutes before Craig David arrives on stage.

Whereas Nippa is an up-and-coming R&B artist based in North London and has become a sensation since releasing his first tracks in 2020.

Who is Craig David and what is he known for?

Born and raised in Southampton, Craig David is a much-loved figure in the British music scene.

Racking up 23 ‘UK Top 40 Singles’, nine ‘UK Top 40 Albums’, over five billion streams worldwide, and two UK number one singles - Craig David is one of the best.

Since rising to prominence in 1999, the musician has had many high-profile collaborations with the likes of Sting, Tinchy Stryder and internet-sensation KSI.