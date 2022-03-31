From afternoon teas, Easter egg hunts and adventure parks - Liverpool has everything for kids to enjoy this Easter.

The Easter holidays are a time for all the family to come together and celebrate - whether it be by stuffing their faces full of sweet chocolate, or taking part in holiday-themed events and activities.

Liverpool has a lot going on for children of all ages this Easter, from afternoon teas, pantomime shows - and of course, easter egg hunts.

Here are some of the best Easter events for children in Liverpool.

Kids Easter Afternoon Tea

Sunday, April 17 (12:30 pm - 4:30 pm)

The Easter bunny and his friends are coming to The Bentley in Liverpool.

On arrival, adults will receive a glass of prosecco and children will have a mocktail.

There will be heaps of entertainment throughout the day; kids will receive their very own chocolate Easter egg, too!

Book through its Eventbrite page , where an adult ticket will cost £20 and a child’s will set you back £25.

The Bentley, 50 Brunswick Street, Liverpool, L2 0PL

Mr McGreggor’s Garden

Monday, April 4 (10 am to 11:30 am)

Pop on your floppy ears and join in on the fun at Mr McGregor’s Garden.

This event has a plethora of activities available; a Peter Rabbit egg hunt, song singing, Easter crafts, veggie painting, and much more make this perfect for children of all ages.

You can purchase tickets via the Eventbrite page , where you can choose between an Easter Family Ticket (£10.00) or an Easter Single Ticket (£7.00) - not including booking fees.

Norris Green Park, Lorenzo Drive, Liverpool, L11 1BG

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Saturday, April 16 (10 am to noon)

What better way to get your child ready for Easter than by having a tasty fun-filled breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

A morning packed full of Easter-themed games and competitions - make sure to enjoy a yummy continental style breakfast, too!

Tickets are only £10 per person, with each child being given their own chocolate Easter egg to take home with them.

Booking is preferred due to high demand, so make sure to purchase your tickets from behind the bar at Aigburth Arms.

6 Victoria Road, Aigburth, Liverpool, L17 0DL

Hoppy Easter Party with Jumping Jacks

Friday, April 15 (11:45 am to 2 pm)

An egg-stra special day has been arranged for Easter at St Luke’s Bombed Out Church on Leece Street.

Featuring holiday-themed guests, balloon modelling, dancing, competitions, and a best costume competition to name a few.

Book a ticket via its Eventbrite page which has four different ticket options: Baby, 0-12 months (£3.00), Child, 1-10 years (£13.50), Adult, 11 years plus (£5.00) and Family, two adults and two children (£34.00).

St Luke’s Bombed Out Church, Leece Street, Liverpool, L1 2TR

Indoor Easter Funfair

Saturday, April 9 to Wednesday, April 20

With jaw-dropping rides and amazing attractions - the Indoor Easter Funfair is perfect for children of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased online or on the door, but prices vary.

On the door: £12.99 per wristband, £4 per spectator

Online: £10.99 per wristband, £3.50 per spectator

To book tickets online, visit its Ticketquarter page .

King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Liverpool, L3 4FP

Easter Wonderland, Otterspool Adventure

Saturday, April 9 to Sunday, April 24

Celebrate Easter at the Otterspool Adventure Centre by taking part in their wonderful Easter Wonderland experience.

When you purchase your ticket, your child will have access to an Easter Parade ; Spring Farm featuring chicks and bunnies ; visit from Easter Bunny ; an Easter Egg hunt.

As prices vary, check the official website for more information - booking online is preferred.

37 Otterspool Drive, Liverpool, L17 5AL

Easter Intrepid Explorers, Knowsley Safari

Monday, April 4 to Tuesday, April 12 (Mondays and Tuesdays only)

An Easter-enriched day that will start with fun holiday-themed games, as well as making some treats for one of the animals at Knowsley Safari.

A foot safari to wish all the animals a happy Easter will follow, and your kids will surely love the ride on the Baboon Bus.

Booking is a must so for more information about prices, visit the website .

Prescot, L34 4AN

Jack and the Beanstalk, Easter Pantomime

Wednesday, April 13 to Sunday, April 24

For an Easter experience that is more relaxed and showbiz, why not take advantage of Liverpool’s great Easter panto!

The Epstein Theatre is hosting a family favourite: Jack and the Beanstalk - and tickets are somehow still available.

Ticket prices start from £14 - book online via The Epstein Theatre website .

Hanover House, 85 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 3DZ

Speke Hall Easter Egg Hunt

Monday, April 11 to Monday, April 18 (10:30 am to 4:30 pm, last entry 3:30 pm)

Make your way along the trail and take advantage of a host of nature-inspired activities suitable for all the family.

A lovely playground, cafe and secondhand bookshop are on-site too.

This Easter Egg hunt will cost £3 per trail, not including normal admission fees for non-National Trust members.

Booking is not necessary.