Musical icon Elton John is bookending his illustrious career with his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, which is set to continue through 2022 into 2023.
Dates that were initially supposed to take place at the end of last year in 2021, but the decision was made to postpone the tour due to the then-ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
However, having been rescheduled and with tickets officially released - Elton John’s second to last trip to Merseyside is nearly upon us.
Here is everything you need to know about Elton John’s huge double header in Bristol.
When is Elton John playing in Liverpool?
The Rocket Man is set to grace Merseyside on three different occasions as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
Elton John will play in Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium - the famed home of Liverpool Football Club - on Friday, 17 June 2022.
The show is set to start at 4:30 pm in the afternoon.
He is also scheduled to perform at the M&S Bank Arena on two back-to-back dates next year on 22 and 23 April 2023.
Where else is he playing?
The musician’s Farwell Yellow Brick Road tour also takes place throughout Europe, as well as stadiums in the UK.
The next date of the tour is in Norway’s Telenor Arena on Saturday 21 May, before coming to a conclusion at Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena on 8 July 2022.
Here are a full list of all of Elton John’s huge UK shows during the tour:
JUNE
- 15 - Carrow Road, Norwich
- 17 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
- 19 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
- 22 - Ashton Gate, Bristol
- 24 - Hyde Park, London
- 26 - Ashton Gate, Bristol
- 29 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
JULY
- 3 - Vicarage Road, Watford
- 4 - Vicarage Road, Watford
MARCH 2023
- 31 - SSE Arena, Belfast
APRIL 2023
- 2 - The O2, London
- 4 - The O2, London
- 5 - The O2, London
- 8 - The O2, London
- 9 - The O2, London
- 12 - The O2, London
- 13 - The O2, London
- 16 - The O2, London
- 17 - The O2, London
- 19 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- 22 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 23 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
MAY 2023
- 31 - AO Arena, Manchester
JUNE 2023
- 2 - AO Arena, Manchester
- 3 - AO Arena, Manchester
- 6 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 10 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 13 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 17 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 18 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
How can I get tickets to Elton John’s Anfield Stadium show?
Tickets are still available for Elton John’s huge Anfield Stadium concert next month via ticketing partners Ticketmaster.
Prices range from as cheap as £71.50 per ticket, to as expensive as £460.15 - the cost varies depending on where you wish to be seated in the venue.
For a premium experience, VIP tickets are still available to be purchased but are quite pricey, ranging from £249 to as expensive as £1,199.
Visit the Ticketmaster page to book your tickets and for further information.
If for whatever reason tickets become unavailable, you will have the opportunity to purchase a number on resale through exchange websites such as Viagogo and Twickets.
What is the setlist?
The full setlist featuring all of Elton John’s classic tracks has been made official ahead of his visit to Liverpool.
As per Setlist.fm, this will be the setlist followed for the concert at the Merseyside stadium:
- Bennie and the Jets
- All The Girls Love Alice
- I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues
- Border Song
- Tiny Dancer
- Philadelphia Freedom
- Indian Sunset
- Rocket Man
- Take Me to the Pilot
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Levon
- Candle In The Wind
- Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding
- Burn Down The Mission
- Daniel
- Believe
- Sad Songs
- Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
- The Bitch Is Back
- I’m Still Standing
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting
- Your Song
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Who is Elton John and what is he best known for?
Elton John is a British singer, pianist and composer. Along with selling more than 300 million records, he has found success on Broadway, composing the music score for the Tony award-winning ‘Billy Elliot.’
His unique blend of pop and rock styles turned him into one of the 20th century’s biggest music icons. He was musically gifted from a young age, and released his first self-titled American album in 1970, making him a huge international star. Some of his chart-topping hits include "Crocodile Rock," "Philadelphia Freedom" and "Candle in the Wind."