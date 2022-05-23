Rocket Man will play at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium for the last time next month - and tickets are still available.

Musical icon Elton John is bookending his illustrious career with his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, which is set to continue through 2022 into 2023.

Dates that were initially supposed to take place at the end of last year in 2021, but the decision was made to postpone the tour due to the then-ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

However, having been rescheduled and with tickets officially released - Elton John’s second to last trip to Merseyside is nearly upon us.

Here is everything you need to know about Elton John’s huge double header in Bristol.

When is Elton John playing in Liverpool?

The Rocket Man is set to grace Merseyside on three different occasions as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Elton John will play in Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium - the famed home of Liverpool Football Club - on Friday, 17 June 2022.

The show is set to start at 4:30 pm in the afternoon.

He is also scheduled to perform at the M&S Bank Arena on two back-to-back dates next year on 22 and 23 April 2023.

Where else is he playing?

The musician’s Farwell Yellow Brick Road tour also takes place throughout Europe, as well as stadiums in the UK.

The next date of the tour is in Norway’s Telenor Arena on Saturday 21 May, before coming to a conclusion at Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena on 8 July 2022.

Here are a full list of all of Elton John’s huge UK shows during the tour:

JUNE

15 - Carrow Road, Norwich

17 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

19 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

22 - Ashton Gate, Bristol

24 - Hyde Park, London

26 - Ashton Gate, Bristol

29 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

JULY

3 - Vicarage Road, Watford

4 - Vicarage Road, Watford

MARCH 2023

31 - SSE Arena, Belfast

APRIL 2023

2 - The O2, London

4 - The O2, London

5 - The O2, London

8 - The O2, London

9 - The O2, London

12 - The O2, London

13 - The O2, London

16 - The O2, London

17 - The O2, London

19 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

22 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

23 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

MAY 2023

31 - AO Arena, Manchester

JUNE 2023

2 - AO Arena, Manchester

3 - AO Arena, Manchester

6 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

10 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

13 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

17 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

18 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

How can I get tickets to Elton John’s Anfield Stadium show?

Tickets are still available for Elton John’s huge Anfield Stadium concert next month via ticketing partners Ticketmaster.

Prices range from as cheap as £71.50 per ticket, to as expensive as £460.15 - the cost varies depending on where you wish to be seated in the venue.

For a premium experience, VIP tickets are still available to be purchased but are quite pricey, ranging from £249 to as expensive as £1,199.

Visit the Ticketmaster page to book your tickets and for further information.

If for whatever reason tickets become unavailable, you will have the opportunity to purchase a number on resale through exchange websites such as Viagogo and Twickets .

What is the setlist?

The full setlist featuring all of Elton John’s classic tracks has been made official ahead of his visit to Liverpool.

As per Setlist.fm , this will be the setlist followed for the concert at the Merseyside stadium:

Bennie and the Jets

All The Girls Love Alice

I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Philadelphia Freedom

Indian Sunset

Rocket Man

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle In The Wind

Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down The Mission

Daniel

Believe

Sad Songs

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Who is Elton John and what is he best known for?

Elton John is a British singer, pianist and composer. Along with selling more than 300 million records, he has found success on Broadway, composing the music score for the Tony award-winning ‘Billy Elliot.’