Tickets are still available for The Script’s Greatest Hits show in Liverpool.

The Script has announced a huge UK tour to take place throughout May and June in 2022.

Titled ‘The Script Greatest Hits’ - this tour is for all of the band’s biggest fans.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about the Liverpool show.

When does The Script play in Liverpool?

Liverpool is one of the many stops that the band are set to make during their huge UK tour in 2022.

The Script will play in the city’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, 19 May from 6:30 pm in the evening.

Where else does The Script play as part of the UK tour?

The band has announced that they are set to grace some of the biggest cities and entertainment venues across the United Kingdom during their Greatest Hits tour in 2022.

The Script will open their 13 city tour at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 14 May, coming to a conclusion in London at the capital’s O2 Arena on 4 June.

Here is a full list of UK tour dates for The Script Greatest Hits in 2022:

MAY

14 - SSEArena, Belfast

15 - SSEArena, Belfast

19 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

20 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

21 - AO Arena, Manchester

23 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

27 - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

28 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

30 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

31 - International Centre, Bournemouth

JUNE

2 - Sheffield Arena, Sheffield

3 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

4 - The O2, London

How can I get tickets to the M&S Bank Arena show?

Tickets are still available for the band’s huge M&S Bank Arena gig in Liverpool this month - but they are selling quickly.

You can purchase one via the tour’s ticketing partner Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from as cheap as £32.80 to as much as £60.85 for general admission.

The site is also selling tickets on resale at the time of publication.

For a more premium experience during the gig, Ticketmaster still has VIP packages available to be purchased - priced at between £110.35 to £121.35.

If at any point tickets are sold out for the M&S Bank Arena show, you will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on resale through exchange websites such as Viagogo and Twickets .

What is the setlist?

The official setlist for The Script’s Liverpool gig has not been made official yet, but it is always a good idea to look at the setlist of recent concerts to give people an idea of what to expect.

As the tour is titled ‘Greatest Hits’, fans should expect to hear all the hugely popular tracks the band has released over the last 14 years.

According to Setlist.fm , here is the setlist that The Script followed during their gig at Radio City Hall in New York, USA on 14 April, 2o22:

Superheroes

Rain

We Cry

I Want It All

The Man Who Can’t Be Moved

Before The Worst

The Last Time

If You Could See Me Now

Nothing

Never Seen Anything ‘Quite Like You’

Something Unreal

Science & Faith

Paint The Town Green

For The First Time

No Good In Goodbye

Breakeven

Hall of Fame

Who is The Script and what are they best known for?

The Script is an alternative Irish rock band from Dublin. They formed in 2001 and was started by a group of close friends Danny O’Donoghue (vocallist) and Mark Sheehan (guitarist), who were previously members of the band Mytwon. Glen Power (drummer) then joined the band, and as it were - The Script was created.

The Script are one of the most famous rock bands Ireland has produced, and their debut single ‘We Cry’ grew immensely popular when it was released in 2008.

After signing with Phonogenic Records, the group relocated to London, where they debuted in 2008 with the eponymous The Script. The album proved to be a meteoric success, topping the charts in multiple countries and establishing the group as one of the year’s most popular newcomers. The group were also nominated for a Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year

The Script’s sophomore album Science & Faith was released in September 2010.