The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of June 24, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

1 . Fat Hippo, Bold St, Liverpool L1 Fat Hippo was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 12. | Google Street View

2 . Open Coffee, Norfolk Street, Liverpool L1 Open Coffee was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 12. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3 . Subway, County Road, Liverpool L4 Subway was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 10. | Tim Goode/PA Wire