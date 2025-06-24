15 Liverpool restaurants and takeaways get new food hygiene ratings - see the new five stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:58 BST

Discover the latest food hygiene ratings for 15 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, and cafes. See how your favourite local spots scored.

15 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars have been given new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with our free newsletters

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of June 24, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

Fat Hippo was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 12.

1. Fat Hippo, Bold St, Liverpool L1

Fat Hippo was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 12. | Google Street View

Open Coffee was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 12.

2. Open Coffee, Norfolk Street, Liverpool L1

Open Coffee was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 12. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Subway was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 10.

3. Subway, County Road, Liverpool L4

Subway was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 10. | Tim Goode/PA Wire

Bird & Blend Tea Co was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 11.

4. Bird & Blend Tea Co, Bold Street, Liverpool L1

Bird & Blend Tea Co was given a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 11. | Bird & Blend Tea Co

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolRestaurantsFood hygiene ratingsFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice