17 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes handed new food hygiene ratings - six get top marks

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jun 2025, 13:47 BST

Discover the latest food hygiene ratings of Liverpool's restaurants, takeaways, and cafes, with six venues receiving top marks for their standards.

17 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars have been given new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

- These Liverpool restaurants have been named among the UK’s best by the experts from the Michelin Guide

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with our free newsletters

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of June 17, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

Open Coffee received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 12.

1. Open Coffee, Norfolk Street, Liverpool L1

Open Coffee received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 12. | Submitted

Bird & Blend Tea Co received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 11.

2. Bird & Blend Tea Co, Bold Street, Liverpool L1

Bird & Blend Tea Co received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 11. | Bird & Blend Tea Co

Dunelm Pausa Cafe received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 10.

3. Dunelm Pausa Cafe, Horrocks Avenue, Liverpool L19

Dunelm Pausa Cafe received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 10. | Dunelm

Sweeps received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 10.

4. Sweeps Barber and Coffee Shop by TT, County Road, Liverpool L4

Sweeps received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 10. | Sweeps

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolFood hygiene ratingsRestaurantsFoodNewsletters
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice