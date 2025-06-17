The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of June 17, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

1 . Open Coffee, Norfolk Street, Liverpool L1 Open Coffee received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 12. | Submitted

2 . Bird & Blend Tea Co, Bold Street, Liverpool L1 Bird & Blend Tea Co received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 11. | Bird & Blend Tea Co

3 . Dunelm Pausa Cafe, Horrocks Avenue, Liverpool L19 Dunelm Pausa Cafe received a five out of five star rating, following an inspection on June 10. | Dunelm