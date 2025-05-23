I visited Allerton Road's newest patisserie to test their matcha and vegan pastries - here's what I thought
I truly love matcha and have well and truly become immersed in the hype around the green stuff. I like it hot without flavourings, iced with a hint of vanilla or I’ll go the whole hog and go for an iced matcha latte with plant-based milk and all the sugary, fruity syrups.
While I definitely spend far too much money on the caffeinated concoction, I like to tell myself that it’s okay because it isn’t coffee, it boosts my mood and I always try to buy my beverages from independent coffee shops.
So, when I heard about Suburbs on Allerton Road, it was added straight to my ‘must try’ list. I recently tried Caife Brea’s blueberry iced matcha and was absolutely blown away so I knew Suburbs would have to serve me something extraordinary to even come close.
The family-run patisserie and coffee joint serves up pastries, sandwiches, matcha, coffee and desserts and is a lovely addition to the popular street. While the venue is small, it’s offerings are mighty with a whole host of freshly made baked goods and friendly staff members.
I made the error of visiting towards the end of a Saturday, so the pastry offerings were sparse. But, I did manage to bag an absolutely unbelievable vegan Danish - something I’ve never ever had before - and an iced strawberry matcha latte.
The Danish was certainly messy - as I made the silly decision to save it for when I got home and managed to get cream everywhere - but, it was 10/10. The matcha was 10/10 too, matching Luke’s great offerings at Caife Brea.
Now I can’t even pretend I’ve tried all the matcha that Liverpool has to offer but if you’re in the south of the city and fancy a tasty drink and a sweet treat, Suburbs is a pretty incredible choice.
