Work has begun to transform the historic Grade II listed Carnegie Library building in Crosby and Moose Coffee is set to move into the new digital hub and restaurant.

The library was shut down by Sefton Council in 2013 and has stood vacant ever since but plans for its ‘careful’ and extensive restoration have been in the works for a number of years.

Ambitious proposals to develop a ‘truly modern library’ were announced in 2022, with the Grade II listed building to be transformed into a ‘digital hub’ with flexible office spaces, accessible digital resources, meeting rooms and a Moose Coffee restaurant.

Originally launching in Crosby in 2006, Moose Coffee is a family-run breakfast joint, with three venues in Liverpool, two in Manchester and one in Leeds. The Crosby restaurant on College Road closed in 2021 and there has been talk about a new site ever since.

Crosby’s Carnegie Library was shut down by Sefton Council in 2013 and has stood vacant ever since but plans for its ‘careful’ restoration have been in the works for a number of years. | Sue Adair CC License/Google Street View

The award-winning pancake house had been hoping to open in Carnegie Library last spring, but faced delays. Now, it has been confirmed that work has begun to transform the historic building.

Describing the news as a ‘milestone’, a spokesperson for Moose Coffee said: “We’re excited to share that initial restoration work has begun on the historic Carnegie Library... Once the building is ready, we’ll begin fitting it out for Moose’s new home, and from there, we’ll be able to announce a provisional opening date!”

How Crosby Carnegie Library's Moose Coffee restaurant could look. | Cunard Construction Ltd

Moose Coffee will be housed in the south wing of the building, with the new family restaurant split across two levels with additional outdoor eating areas. The library’s central space will be fully transformed into a new digital hub. Sefton Council said the transformation will “carefully preserve the building’s existing architectural features” while “sensitively incorporating” new contemporary spaces.

A completion date for the site has not yet been announced.

