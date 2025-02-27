Liverpool's finest kebab restaurants celebrated as they clinched top titles at the British Kebab Awards 2025.

The British Kebab Awards recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation, with fans being given the chance to vote for their favourites.

The sparkling 2025 awards ceremony took place last night (Wednesday, February 26), after the businesses that received the most public votes - combined with endorsements from MPs, councillors, and other factors - were put through to the final last month.

The ceremony was hosted at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel with organisers saying “the nation’s finest kebab establishments, influential political figures, culinary leaders, and cultural icons” were in attendance.

Kemal Coşkuncay earned the prestigious Chef of the Year, for his culinary work at Casa Rima, Halewood. It’s not the first win for the Turkish cook, who won the same award back in 2023 and was named Star of Gastronomy at the International Gastronomy Star Awards last year.

In Liverpool city centre, Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant on Bold Street was crowned Best Value Restaurant. The much-loved eatery is often seen with queues outside and offers a lunchtime deal of two courses for £14.95.

Founder of the British Kebab Awards, Ibrahim Dogus said: “The winners of the 2025 British Kebab Awards show the strength of the industry, with great restaurants, vans and takeaways in every corner of the nation.

“Chefs are constantly reinventing and refining the classic kebab, meaning there’s something new from each one of this year’s worthy winners.

“This year's winners represent everything that makes the British kebab industry special - diversity, quality, tradition, and innovation, and we’re proud to be highlighting the leaders in this great industry."