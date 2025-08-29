We are beyond proud that our Liverpool restaurant has been crowned UK's best

A Merseyside restaurant has been crowned among the UK’s best at the 2025 Business, Hospitality and Excellence Awards.

Launched in 2015, the awards - by Masterchef Promotions - are a highlight in the culinary world, providing a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements of chefs and food industry professionals, showcasing their talent and dedication.

This year’s sparkling ceremony took place at Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Wednesday (August 27), with top restaurants earning accolades in a range of categories from Lounge of the Year to Restaurant of the Year.

Furusato Bar & Grill, Maghull, Sefton | Furusato Bar & Gril via Trip Advisor

Liverpool’s Furusato in Maghull earned the prestigious title of Bar/Grill of the Year, for its incredible Pan Asian food offerings and tasty cocktails. The family-run eatery on Westway is loved by celebrities like Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett.

Celebrating the win on social media, the Furusato team said: “We are beyond proud to be crowned Bar/Grill of the Year 2025 at the Masterchef Promotions Awards.

“A huge well done to our amazing chefs, team and loyal guests - we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Paddy Pimblett also spoke of the win, writing: “Congratulations to my man John and all the team... yous all know how heavy the wings are already.”