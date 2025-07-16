The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of July 16, 2025.

1 . Subway, Sefton Street, Liverpool L8 5SN Subway received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 11, 2025. | Google

2 . Panku Streetfood at Asda Supermarket Utting Avenue, Liverpool L4 9XU Panku received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on May 15, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Urban Chicken And Pizza, County Road, Liverpool L4 3QH Urban Chicken And Pizza received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 9, 2025. | Google Street View