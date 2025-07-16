10 Liverpool restaurants and takeaways receive new food hygiene ratings including zero and one star scores

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

A round-up of the latest food hygiene ratings in Liverpool, including restaurants that recently received zero and one star scores.

Ten Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and bars have been given new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of July 16, 2025.

Subway received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 11, 2025.

1. Subway, Sefton Street, Liverpool L8 5SN

Subway received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 11, 2025. | Google

Panku received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on May 15, 2025.

2. Panku Streetfood at Asda Supermarket Utting Avenue, Liverpool L4 9XU

Panku received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on May 15, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Urban Chicken And Pizza received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 9, 2025.

3. Urban Chicken And Pizza, County Road, Liverpool L4 3QH

Urban Chicken And Pizza received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 9, 2025. | Google Street View

Derek's received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 11, 2025.

4. Derek's, Berry Street, Liverpool L1 9DF

Derek's received a four star food hygiene rating after an inspection on June 11, 2025. | Emma Dukes

