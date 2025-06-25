Long-standing Liverpool bar expands to city centre
Hoggins, based in Old Swan, is known for its warm atmosphere and relaxed Irish charm. Now, ‘Hoggins at the Park’ is set to bring something new to the popular nightlife strip on Seel Street.
Nestled next to local favourites 54 and Sensations, the new venue promises to be the perfect pre-night-out spot, combining live music, Irish soul, and great drinks deals in an open-plan, laid-back setting.
‘Hoggins at the Park’ will take over the bar that was previously known as ‘The Park.’
Manager Chloe O’Brien said: “We are excited to bring our Hoggins brand into the vibrant city centre of Liverpool.
“Since we opened the Old Swan site in 2019 it has been a very popular Irish themed site in the local area. We feel the Seel Street site is the perfect venue for us to expand the brand into the city centre.”
The venue will open on July 4.
