Whether you’re craving traditional Spanish tapas, or small plates to share with friends, there is something for everyone in Liverpool.

We have created a list of the best tapas offerings in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 70 reviews and 4.0 stars or more on Google and a five star rating from health inspectors. From La Finca to Lunya, here are the best* tapas eateries in Liverpool, in alphabetical order.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . All Bar One, Derby Square L2 7NU All Bar One has a 4.1 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 746 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2022. 💬 One reviewer said: “We had a great night, love the tapas!!” Photo: Google Street View

2 . Cafe Porto, 14 Rodney Street L1 2TE Cafe Porto has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 195 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “I got two tapas which were incredibly well prepared.” Photo: Cafe Porto

3 . El Gato Negro Tapas, Exchange Flag L2 3YL El Gato Negro Tapas has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 311 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best meal in a long time. Great service lots of tasty choices on tapas menu. If you are in Liverpool give this a go.” Photo: El Gato Negro Tapas

4 . Maray, Bold Street L1 4HF Maray has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 734 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2022. 💬 One reviewer said: “Great tapas selection, great quality, had someone with food allergies that they catered to well. Would definitely bring other people here.” Photo: Emma Dukes