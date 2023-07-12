From doner and sheesh to kofta and adana, these restaurants and takeaways offer the full range of kebabs and are rated highly by customers and food inspectors.

Some people may assume a kebab is just something to guzzle down after night out. They would be wrong. Very wrong. The delectable cuisine has been honed and finessed over centuries as it spread across the Middle East, Mediterranean and Southern Asia.

Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, India and many more countries have their own iteration of the humble kebab. They can be cooked over fires, in charcoal pits, on a spit roast and in clay ovens. There’s a huge variety to try - ranging from doner and sheesh, to kofta and adana, or, shawarma and seekh. And the good news is, you can get them all in Liverpool. But how do you decide which eatery to rush off to first?

We have done the hard work for you and created a list of the best restaurants and takeaways in the city, by combining Google Reviews from customers and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency .

Each venue has at least 300 reviews, 4.1 stars or more on Google and a five star rating from health inspectors. So, from Botan to Shiraz Palace, here are the best* kebab places in Liverpool , in alphabetical order.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Bakchich - Bold Street, L1 4EA ⭐ Bakchich has a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews from 2,829 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2021. 📝 This Lebanese restaurant with leather banquettes and high bench tables specialises in street food. 💬 “The menu offers a great variety of food and drinks; we were spoilt for choice.” Photo: @bakchich_/instagram

2 . Botan Kebab House - Berry Street, L1 4JF ⭐ Botan has a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews from 374 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. 📝 Lauded take-out with a casual vibe, specialising in kebabs, but also offering burgers & pizza. 💬 “Easily the best kebab I’ve had in Liverpool. The flavours used are great and the meat tastes like good quality. Really good, I wish I got a large instead of regular.” Photo: Image: Botan Kebab House

3 . Elif Turkish BBQ - Lark Lane, L17 8US ⭐ Elif has a 4.6 rating on Google Reviews from 748 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2018. 📝 Familiar Turkish eats like hot & cold meze, chargrilled meats & casseroles in a cheerful spot. 💬 “Good food! Best kebab ever!” Photo: Elif Restaurant/Google

4 . Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant - Bold Street, L1 4DN ⭐ Elif has a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews from 2,532 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2021. 📝 Warm, brick-clad eatery offering shareable Turkish open-fire grilled fare & BBQ plates. 💬 “Very good range on the menu and the staff were kind enough to explain to us about the food. Perfectly cooked and so yummy. Their kebabs are a must try.” Photo: Image: @elifboldstreet_/instagram

