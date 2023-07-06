It’s only possible to resist a trip to a chicken shop for a finite length of time. No matter how hard you try, that thought is there, persistently gnawing away until you give in. It’s just so delicious.

But once you have succumbed to temptation, which one of Liverpool’s plethora of chicken places do you choose?

We have created a list of the best spots in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 250 reviews, 3.9 stars or more on Google and a five star rating from health inspectors. From Spitroast to Popeyes, here are the best* chicken eateries in Liverpool, in alphabetical order.

*Please note, some highly rated venues, such as Yard & Coop, were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Free State Kitchen - Maryland Street, L1 9DE ⭐ Free State Kitchen has a 4.7 rating on Google Reviews from 851 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in September 2017. 📝 A low-key diner with garden benches, serving US-style wings, burgers and fries, cocktails and beer. 💬 “The best buffalo wings you’ll ever have! Also, they were super accommodating for our one year old daughter which was lovely and really appreciated.” Photo: Free State Kitchen/Google

2 . Jollibee - Whitechapel, L1 6DS ⭐ Jollibee has a 3.9 rating on Google Reviews from 1,025 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2020. 📝 Fast-food restaurant specializing in fried chicken, plus burgers, hot dogs & spaghetti. 💬 “Very clean and service really good. There was plenty of room upstairs....and phone charging points on the tables downstairs The chicken and the peach and mango pies were excellent.” Photo: NewcastleWorld

3 . Nando’s Liverpool ONE - Paradise Street, L1 8JF ⭐ Nando’s has a 4.1 rating on Google Reviews from 1.9k reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2016. 📝 Afro-Portuguese chain restaurant serving flame-grilled chicken in spicy chilli sauce. 💬 “Love the brand, always good service and food is soooo yummy.” Photo: Nando’s Liverpool ONE/Google

4 . Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen - Lord Street, L2 6PB ⭐ Popeyes has a 4.1 rating on Google Reviews from 549 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2023. 📝 Louisiana-inspired fast-food chain known for its spicy fried chicken, biscuits & sides. 💬 “Loved it! The shatter crunch chicken is to die for! The sauces were very spicy too! Love the Cajun fries. Adore the orange and turquoise theming too!” Photo: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen/Google